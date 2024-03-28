Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Varistors for automotive applications

28 March 2024 Circuit & System Protection

TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new varistors to its AVRH series for automotive applications. Both are characterised by the high electrostatic discharge (ESD) withstanding-voltage demanded to ensure the safe operation of safety-critical automotive functions that comprise advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Both new varistors in the series are compliant with the AEC-Q200 automotive standard and fulfil 25 kV voltage resistance requirement under IEC 61000-4-2 standard in the electrostatic discharge test. They operate within the temperature range of -55 to 150°C. They not only meet anti-ESD requirements, but also have minimal footprints, which is useful as automotive OEMs attempt to design and produce low-SWaP products.

The percentage of electronics in the total BoM of automobiles is increasing as automotive OEMs add and refine ADAS features such as lane departure warning, collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control. That is true of electric vehicles, hybrids, and traditional gas-fuelled vehicles alike. Auto manufacturers are also working on autonomous driving, which requires the inclusion of even more sophisticated electronics. The ECUs that manage all these new electronic subsystems are particularly susceptible to damage from ESD. The problem is that even the briefest interruptions in safety-critical ADAS and autonomous driving functions are intolerable, and the potential for the problem only increases as more electronics are added to each vehicle. Varistors are fundamental circuit elements for handling severe voltage irregularities. In automotive applications, they protect delicate ECUs, and are instrumental in conforming to automotive safety standards.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Clearing the Static: The importance of ESD wrist straps
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
ESD clothing plays a pivotal role in preventing that people do not charge the products that they are working with.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD clothing and footwear
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
ESD clothing plays a pivotal role in preventing that people do not charge the products that they are working with.

Read more...
Single-phase EMC filters
RS South Africa Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has expanded its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters for AC and DC applications up to 250 V and rated currents from 6 to 30 A.

Read more...
Power modules enable 15% weight reduction in race cars
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Chosen for their small and lightweight characteristics, the Vicor modules efficiently step down the high-voltage accumulator’s power from 400 – 600 V to 27 – 38 V.

Read more...
Long-range passive infrared motion sensor
Future Electronics Passive Components
Panasonic Industry (PaPIRs) recently introduced he world’s most compact long-range passive infrared motion sensor, for installation heights of up to 15 metres.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: The significance of cleaning in ESD control
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
It is essential that ESD-protected workplace areas and equipment (tables, floors, work mats, trays, tools, machine elements) are cleaned with specialised antistatic cleaners.

Read more...
Bringing performance and security to BLE applications
Future Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ STM32WBA 32-bit wireless series brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications.

Read more...
Double metallised polypropylene capacitors
Future Electronics Passive Components
The Electrocube 985B series offers high-frequency operation, high current and low ESR in a miniature package.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD protective packaging
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
The primary objective of ESD protective packaging is to prevent ESD incidents within the packaging and facilitate the dissipation of charges from the outer surface.

Read more...
32-bit MCU with embedded security
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The highly configurable PIC32CZ CA microcontrollers are available with a 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 processor and an embedded Hardware Security Module.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved