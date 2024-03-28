Low SWaP-C SoM for AI
28 March 2024
DSP, Micros & Memory
Matchstiq’s G20 and G40 are low SWaP-C SDRs tailored for AI and ML applications. The all-in-one modules combine an RF module, SDR, FPGA, CPU, and GPU into a single transceiver platform.
These modules from Matchstiq are highly flexible RF and signal processing SDR platforms, ready to enable applications with the most challenging SWaP-C requirements. Both the G20 and G40 have Epiq’s flagship SDR, the Sidekiq NV100, as a fundamental component.
The Matchstiq G20 incorporates a single Sidekiq NV100, a 2 TB SSD, and an Nvidia Orin NX, enabling direct RF record, analysis, and playback. The Matchstiq G40 integrates the Orin NX with two Sidekiq’s (both NV100), enabling phase-coherent operation across four RF channels, ideal for beamforming applications or independent operation for multi-band applications.
With Sidekiq NV100 at the core, the Matchstiq G20 and G40 are designed for small form factor UsX payloads and handheld and dismounted applications, offering an unprecedented level of integration and performance. Both platforms are equipped with the Nvidia Orin NX 16G SoM, ideal for hosting AI and machine learning algorithms. These low SWaP-C platforms enable AI and ML capabilities to move to the RF edge, reducing data transfer speeds to the host and system power consumption.
For more information contact RFiber Solutions, +27 12 667 5212, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com
Further reading:
PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit
ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
By offering a user-friendly, feature-rich development kit for embedded processing and compute acceleration, Microchip is making emerging technology more accessible to engineers at all levels.
Read more...
The 8-bit survival syndrome – part 1
DSP, Micros & Memory
Without risk to the longevity of a new design, selecting a low-pin count 8-bit MCU that integrates a few precision analogue peripherals, configurable GPIO pins, serial interfaces, and a fast data bus architecture can accomplish a lot.
Read more...
Nordic expands nRF91 series
RF Design
DSP, Micros & Memory
Nordic Semiconductor has announced the expansion of its nRF91 series cellular IoT devices with the introduction of the nRF9151 System-in-Package (SiP).
Read more...
Powering up the intelligent edge
EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics is releasing new devices from the second generation of its industrial microprocessors (MPUs), the STM32MP2 series, to drive future progress in smart factories, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and smart infrastructure.
Read more...
Multiprotocol wireless SoC
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The EFR32MG24 Wireless SoCs are ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products.
Read more...
Webinar: Enabling lasting security for semiconductors
DSP, Micros & Memory
With quantum computing looming and threatening our current security implementations, it is more important than ever to start implementing crypto-agile solutions that can adapt to evolving threats.
Read more...
Precision analogue microcontroller
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ADUCM356 series of precision analogue microcontrollers from Analog Devices controls and measures electrochemical sensors including current, voltage, and impedance measurements.
Read more...
MediaTek releases its new flagship SoC
DSP, Micros & Memory
Unlike previous iterations of processors that use eight cores in a 1 + 4 + 3
design, the Dimensity 9300 foregoes this to include eight performance cores in a 4 + 4
design.
Read more...
New series of all-purpose microcontrollers
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has released its MCX A14x and A15x series of all-purpose microcontrollers, which are part of the larger MCX portfolio that shares a common Arm Cortex-M33 core platform.
Read more...
Shorten your design cycle
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The CANHUBK344 evaluation board from NXP is ideal for mobile robotics and industrial automation applications.
Read more...