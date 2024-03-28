Low SWaP-C SoM for AI

28 March 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Matchstiq’s G20 and G40 are low SWaP-C SDRs tailored for AI and ML applications. The all-in-one modules combine an RF module, SDR, FPGA, CPU, and GPU into a single transceiver platform.

These modules from Matchstiq are highly flexible RF and signal processing SDR platforms, ready to enable applications with the most challenging SWaP-C requirements. Both the G20 and G40 have Epiq’s flagship SDR, the Sidekiq NV100, as a fundamental component.

The Matchstiq G20 incorporates a single Sidekiq NV100, a 2 TB SSD, and an Nvidia Orin NX, enabling direct RF record, analysis, and playback. The Matchstiq G40 integrates the Orin NX with two Sidekiq’s (both NV100), enabling phase-coherent operation across four RF channels, ideal for beamforming applications or independent operation for multi-band applications.

With Sidekiq NV100 at the core, the Matchstiq G20 and G40 are designed for small form factor UsX payloads and handheld and dismounted applications, offering an unprecedented level of integration and performance. Both platforms are equipped with the Nvidia Orin NX 16G SoM, ideal for hosting AI and machine learning algorithms. These low SWaP-C platforms enable AI and ML capabilities to move to the RF edge, reducing data transfer speeds to the host and system power consumption.

For more information contact RFiber Solutions, +27 12 667 5212 , sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com





