3D depth sensing sensor

28 March 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

STMicroelectronics has expanded into 3D depth sensing with their latest time-of-flight sensors. A recent announcement has revealed an all-in-one, direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) 3D LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) module with 2,3k resolution, and an early reveal for what is currently the world’s smallest 500k-pixel indirect Time-of-Flight (iToF) sensor.

The VL53L9 is a direct ToF 3D LiDAR device with a resolution of up to 2,3k zones. Integrating a dual scan flood illumination, which is unique in the market, the LiDAR can detect small objects and edges, and captures both 2D infrared (IR) images and 3D depth map information. It comes as a ready-to-use low-power module with its on-chip dToF processing, requiring no extra external components or calibration. The VL53L9 delivers state-of-the-art ranging performance from 5 cm to 10 metres.

The module’s suite of features elevates camera-assist performance, supporting macro up to telephoto photography. It enables features such as laser autofocus, bokeh, and cinematic effects for still and video at 60 fps. Virtual reality systems can leverage accurate depth and 2D images to enhance spatial mapping for more immersive gaming and other VR experiences. The sensor’s ability to detect the edges of small objects at short and ultra-long ranges makes it also suitable for applications like SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping).

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





