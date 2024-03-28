Categories

Service excellence with attention to detail

28 March 2024 Editor's Choice

In the 1980s, industry pioneers Hugo de Bruyn and Charles Hauman identified a gap in the market for niche contract manufacturing services. This vision led to the birth of Deman Manufacturing, a company that sets new standards for innovation and performance within the industry.

Built around a core philosophy of driving innovation, providing timely and proactive service, and building enduring relationships through an unwavering commitment to quality, Deman Manufacturing places its clients at the heart of everything. This ethos propels its team’s ongoing development, and maintains its position at the forefront of technological advancements.

Starting out with just four employees in a humble 20 m2 space, the company has grown into a state-of-the-art 2000 m2 facility that employs over 75 dedicated professionals, operating a system of both manual and automated networked production lines. This growth reflects the company’s dedication to both its staff and clients by nurturing both a professional and valuable relationship. The company’s commitment to its clients and the greater community is also shown in their support for ‘Die Moot Projek’, an urban improvement project aimed at revitalising the Moot area in Pretoria. By contributing equipment, the company serves to invest in the infrastructure of the area while fostering a culture of pride, accountability, and community care.

Deman Manufacturing serves a broad market, providing solutions to industries such as mining, automotive, power and water management, and commercial tracking. Its dedication to excellence has positioned the company as a leader in the electronic manufacturing space, differentiating it through its unparalleled quality, efficiency, and reliability.

Deman Manufacturing specialises in a full range of services customised for the electronic industry. These include printed circuit board assembly, prototyping and pre-production runs, electromechanical assembly, testing and quality assurance, and supply chain management. It provides comprehensive traceability for all components and assemblies, offering clients peace of mind on their product’s journey through the manufacturing process.

Of special interest is its sister company, Deman, which specialises in the design, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality controllers for HVAC and energy-saving applications in commercial enterprises. The company was founded in 1987, and has delivered innovative and cost-effective products since then to the commercial building industry.

Deman Manufacturing’s vision is to maintain its status as a leading electronic manufacturer in South Africa, while offering a high-quality product of international standard, with exceptional service. The company is ready to meet and exceed the even higher standards demanded by their future clients and projects.


Tel: +27 12 403 8000
Fax: +27 12 333 3371
Email: jeandre@deman.coza
www: www.deman-mfg.co.za
Deman Manufacturing


