Revolutionising clean air in electronics manufacturing
28 March 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller Tools has announced its new ZeroSmog Shield Pro Fume Extraction System. Designed to prioritise clean air in the electronics manufacturing industry, the ZeroSmog Shield Pro sets a new standard for workplace health and safety.
The Weller ZeroSmog Shield Pro is a true filtration unit that keeps your work environment clean and fresh. The system contains two filters: the first is made up of EPA E10 for particulates and the second is an activated carbon filter for gases. This two-stage design ensures better air quality by capturing both solder particles and gases.
Its compact design, which can be stacked with soldering stations, helps maximise the workspace. Working alongside the unit is comfortable as low noise levels create a calm atmosphere, and ensure a pleasant experience. The device’s continuous filter status check provides peace of mind, and changing filters is a quick process ensuring minimal downtime.
High-speed multi-function dispensing Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The D-VIS and DL-VIS from GKG SMT printer specialists are high-speed dispensing systems that can handle multiple scenarios.
Read more...Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.
Read more...Lead-free solder paste Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys.
Read more...Analog Devices and Mouser collaborate on eBook
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.
Read more...Improved precision laser marking RS South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
On-the-fly marking at high speeds is only one of the comprehensive features of Panasonic’s new LP-RH laser marker series.
Read more...Optimising AOI performance Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Optimising AOI performance is now a reality with the highly integrated ADLINK MVP-6200, combined with Intel Arc GPUs.
Read more...High-mix SMT solution from Panasonic Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Only one machine is required to get production started, and adding more units and/or technologies as demand changes is easy to accomplish.
Read more...High-performance conformal coater MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MYC50 from Mycronic is a high-performance conformal coating system that ensures non-stop throughput across a range of high-volume applications.