Revolutionising clean air in electronics manufacturing

28 March 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Weller Tools has announced its new ZeroSmog Shield Pro Fume Extraction System. Designed to prioritise clean air in the electronics manufacturing industry, the ZeroSmog Shield Pro sets a new standard for workplace health and safety.

The Weller ZeroSmog Shield Pro is a true filtration unit that keeps your work environment clean and fresh. The system contains two filters: the first is made up of EPA E10 for particulates and the second is an activated carbon filter for gases. This two-stage design ensures better air quality by capturing both solder particles and gases.

Its compact design, which can be stacked with soldering stations, helps maximise the workspace. Working alongside the unit is comfortable as low noise levels create a calm atmosphere, and ensure a pleasant experience. The device’s continuous filter status check provides peace of mind, and changing filters is a quick process ensuring minimal downtime.

