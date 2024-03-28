High-speed multi-function dispensing

28 March 2024

The D-VIS and DL-VIS from GKG SMT printer specialists are high-speed dispensing systems that can handle multiple scenarios. Through non-contact dispensing, problems that are brought about by conventional systems are eliminated.

These systems are equipped with fine control and positional accuracy, which allows it to dispense discrete dots into very tight locations or close to a component in very thin lines without going out of bounds. With a CPK of >1,33, a measure of how well a process fits within the specification limits, the dispensing unit can perform at a speed up to 1000 mm/s.

A stackable dotting process can create high-profile dotting to ensure components will be bonded strongly to the PCB without tailing effects. Jetting lines of glue between component leads with a narrow lead pitch eliminates solder bridging during the wave soldering process.

Standard features include a single-stage conveyor, material volume monitoring and low-volume alarm, laser height sensor, XYZ origin calibration and valve temperature regulation. The systems also have automation nozzle vacuum cleaning combined with a small external ultrasonic cleaning tank.

Programming of the system can be done online or via importing a CAD file.

