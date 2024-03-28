High-speed multi-function dispensing

28 March 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The D-VIS and DL-VIS from GKG SMT printer specialists are high-speed dispensing systems that can handle multiple scenarios. Through non-contact dispensing, problems that are brought about by conventional systems are eliminated.
These systems are equipped with fine control and positional accuracy, which allows it to dispense discrete dots into very tight locations or close to a component in very thin lines without going out of bounds. With a CPK of >1,33, a measure of how well a process fits within the specification limits, the dispensing unit can perform at a speed up to 1000 mm/s.
A stackable dotting process can create high-profile dotting to ensure components will be bonded strongly to the PCB without tailing effects. Jetting lines of glue between component leads with a narrow lead pitch eliminates solder bridging during the wave soldering process.
Standard features include a single-stage conveyor, material volume monitoring and low-volume alarm, laser height sensor, XYZ origin calibration and valve temperature regulation. The systems also have automation nozzle vacuum cleaning combined with a small external ultrasonic cleaning tank.
Programming of the system can be done online or via importing a CAD file.
Revolutionising clean air in electronics manufacturing Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Designed to prioritise clean air in the electronics manufacturing industry, the ZeroSmog Shield Pro sets a new standard for workplace health and safety.
Read more...Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.
Read more...Lead-free solder paste Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys.
Read more...Analog Devices and Mouser collaborate on eBook
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.
Read more...Improved precision laser marking RS South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
On-the-fly marking at high speeds is only one of the comprehensive features of Panasonic’s new LP-RH laser marker series.
Read more...Optimising AOI performance Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Optimising AOI performance is now a reality with the highly integrated ADLINK MVP-6200, combined with Intel Arc GPUs.
Read more...High-mix SMT solution from Panasonic Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Only one machine is required to get production started, and adding more units and/or technologies as demand changes is easy to accomplish.