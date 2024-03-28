Optical inspection for SMT

28 March 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry. With a single closed tube and tilting features, the machine delivers high-resolution imaging, making it perfect for batch inspections.
The Xpection 1860 also provides detailed statistics to help improve your SMT line process, which makes it an excellent tool for inspecting various components and structures, including multilayer PCBs, voids, semiconductors, and barrel fill.
The inspection machine has a detection range of 400 x 460 mm, with a maximum tilt of 50°. The optical inspection camera has a resolution of 1536 x 1536 pixels with a pixel size of 85 µm. The software features automatic programming and automatic void percentage detection. Running on Windows 11, it also has the option of barcode scanning through the optional laser scanner.
Revolutionising clean air in electronics manufacturing Allan McKinnon & Associates
Designed to prioritise clean air in the electronics manufacturing industry, the ZeroSmog Shield Pro sets a new standard for workplace health and safety.
Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.
Lead-free solder paste Techmet
Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys.
Analog Devices and Mouser collaborate on eBook
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.
Improved precision laser marking RS South Africa
On-the-fly marking at high speeds is only one of the comprehensive features of Panasonic’s new LP-RH laser marker series.
Optimising AOI performance Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Optimising AOI performance is now a reality with the highly integrated ADLINK MVP-6200, combined with Intel Arc GPUs.
High-mix SMT solution from Panasonic Techmet
Only one machine is required to get production started, and adding more units and/or technologies as demand changes is easy to accomplish.