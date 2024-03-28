Optical inspection for SMT

28 March 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry. With a single closed tube and tilting features, the machine delivers high-resolution imaging, making it perfect for batch inspections.

The Xpection 1860 also provides detailed statistics to help improve your SMT line process, which makes it an excellent tool for inspecting various components and structures, including multilayer PCBs, voids, semiconductors, and barrel fill.

The inspection machine has a detection range of 400 x 460 mm, with a maximum tilt of 50°. The optical inspection camera has a resolution of 1536 x 1536 pixels with a pixel size of 85 µm. The software features automatic programming and automatic void percentage detection. Running on Windows 11, it also has the option of barcode scanning through the optional laser scanner.

Credit(s)

Techmet





