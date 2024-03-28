Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems

The multi-component checking feature helps setup the YRi-V to measure alignment and spacing.

Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for its YRi-V 3D AOI system. The new stopperless transfer system brakes and stabilises each board electronically after entering the machine, cutting the time to position the assembly ready for inspection. The cumulative time saving accelerates the completion of every batch, and significantly increases overall productivity.

The new multi-component alignment check simplifies programming the YRi-V to measure the distances between arrayed parts such as LED emitters in automotive or general lighting. When building automotive headlamps, users can leverage the captured AOI data to individually optimise the placement of beam-focusing lenses for maximum lighting performance. The alignment check can be used to verify the spacings between many other types of components, such as Hall sensors for precision motion control.

The upgraded height measurement system, using a blue laser, ensures accurate and repeatable height assessment for components that are difficult to capture with standard equipment, such as transparent LED packages. Now offering superior capabilities, the YRi-V helps lighting manufacturers ensure greater product reliability with superior optical performance and visual appearance. In addition, the YRi-V can be now equipped with a 25-megapixel top-camera system, which significantly expands the inspection area that can be imaged at one time.

Yamaha’s YRi-V 3D AOI system is built on a high-rigidity frame, shared with the advanced YRM high-speed mounters, as the foundation for super-sharp image capture operating at the maximum line rate. With multiple camera-resolution options, an eight-direction 3D projector, and state-of-the-art image-processing engine, the system achieves extremely high throughput, while detecting elusive defects such as chips and cracks in wafer-level packages.

