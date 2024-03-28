Flexible printed electronics substrates
28 March 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
New LEXAN CXT film from SABIC offers high thermal process stability and transparency for demanding printed electronics substrates. Having a transparent high-heat film provides the flexibility and advantage needed to process under wider and more flexible process temperatures
The new polycarbonate-based technology combines superior optical clarity and high design flexibility with excellent thermal and dimensional stability at elevated process temperatures. The material was specially developed to provide a high-performance and cost-efficient solution for substrates in the rapidly-growing printed electronics market, and for other applications exposed to high processing or in-use temperatures.
Compared to other films available, the LEXAN has a thickness of 50 µm, yet the overall highest total transmittance is 89.5%. It is also the only film to have a yellowing index of 1, its nearest rival having an index rating of 8.2.
Potential applications for the high-heat LEXAN film include as a substrate for flexible printed circuits, and as a conductive coating for touch panels.
For more information contact Roehm Africa, +27 11 387 1940, quintin.visagie@roehm.com, https://ff.sabic.eu
Further reading:
Revolutionising clean air in electronics manufacturing
Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Designed to prioritise clean air in the electronics manufacturing industry, the ZeroSmog Shield Pro sets a new standard for workplace health and safety.
Read more...
High-speed multi-function dispensing
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The D-VIS and DL-VIS from GKG SMT printer specialists are high-speed dispensing systems that can handle multiple scenarios.
Read more...
Optical inspection for SMT
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...
Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems
Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.
Read more...
Lead-free solder paste
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys.
Read more...
Analog Devices and Mouser collaborate on eBook
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.
Read more...
Improved precision laser marking
RS South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
On-the-fly marking at high speeds is only one of the comprehensive features of Panasonic’s new LP-RH laser marker series.
Read more...
Optimising AOI performance
Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Optimising AOI performance is now a reality with the highly integrated ADLINK MVP-6200, combined with Intel Arc GPUs.
Read more...
High-mix SMT solution from Panasonic
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Only one machine is required to get production started, and adding more units and/or technologies as demand changes is easy to accomplish.
Read more...
High-performance conformal coater
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MYC50 from Mycronic is a high-performance conformal coating system that ensures non-stop throughput across a range of high-volume applications.
Read more...