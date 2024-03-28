Flexible printed electronics substrates

28 March 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

New LEXAN CXT film from SABIC offers high thermal process stability and transparency for demanding printed electronics substrates. Having a transparent high-heat film provides the flexibility and advantage needed to process under wider and more flexible process temperatures

The new polycarbonate-based technology combines superior optical clarity and high design flexibility with excellent thermal and dimensional stability at elevated process temperatures. The material was specially developed to provide a high-performance and cost-efficient solution for substrates in the rapidly-growing printed electronics market, and for other applications exposed to high processing or in-use temperatures.

Compared to other films available, the LEXAN has a thickness of 50 µm, yet the overall highest total transmittance is 89.5%. It is also the only film to have a yellowing index of 1, its nearest rival having an index rating of 8.2.

Potential applications for the high-heat LEXAN film include as a substrate for flexible printed circuits, and as a conductive coating for touch panels.

For more information contact Roehm Africa, +27 11 387 1940 , quintin.visagie@roehm.com, https://ff.sabic.eu





