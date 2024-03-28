Lead-free solder paste

28 March 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys. These alloys are favoured by the electronics industry to replace conventional Pb-bearing solders.

Indium8.9HF offers excellent stencil print efficiency, enabling it to work in the broadest range of processes. It is also one of the lowest voiding pastes available.

This solder paste features a high efficiency through small apertures. It eliminates hot and cold slump, and has a high oxidation resistance. The paste wets well to oxidised BGA and pad surfaces, and exhibits excellent soldering performance under high temperature and long reflow processes.

Indium8.9HF is available in 500 g jars or in 600 g cartridges. Packaging for enclosed print head systems is also available.

Credit(s)

Techmet





