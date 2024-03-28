Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Nordic expands nRF91 series

28 March 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Nordic Semiconductor has announced the expansion of its nRF91 series cellular IoT devices with the introduction of the nRF9151 System-in-Package (SiP). This further enhances Nordic’s end-to-end cellular IoT solution, which encompasses hardware, software, tools, and nRF Cloud Services, providing advanced capabilities and seamless integration, to significantly simplify the development process.

The nRF9151 offers a compact, pre-certified, and highly integrated device, containing a SoC, power management, and RF front-end, all by Nordic Semiconductor. Compared to its nRF91 series predecessors, it is designed for increased supply chain resilience, and boasts a significant footprint reduction of 20%, allowing more compact products without performance compromises, a particular benefit for wearable devices, smart sensors, and other space-constrained IoT applications.

In addition to its compact size, the nRF9151 adds support for Class 5 20 dBm output power, complementing the nominal Class 3 23 dBm. This enhancement provides developers with greater flexibility, as it eases the requirements for battery-powered products.


