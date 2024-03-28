Infineon’s CYPD7272-68LQXQ is the tray packing option of the company’s dual-port USB-C power delivery solution and features an integrated dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller. It comes in a 68-QFN package and is used in USB-C PD power source applications like wired chargers, docking devices, and wireless charging.
The chip features an ARM Cortex-M0 32-bit MCU with 128 KB Flash memory, 32 kB ROM and 16 kB SRAM. Buck-boost and buck converters are integrated, and the module operates at a frequency from 150 to 600 kHz. An I2C and CC bootloader are available as are a multitude of I/O ports including I2C, PWM, ADC and GPIOs.
The module features a highly programmable analogue and digital conversion, and supports upgrading in the field for easy maintenance.
Microchip expands its mSiC solutions EBV Electrolink
The highly integrated 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration.
Read more...LoRaWAN-certified sub-GHz module Altron Arrow
The STM32WL5M from ST Microelectronics is the company’s first LoRaWAN-certified module which incorporates two cores, one of them being a wireless stack to optimise the creation of sub-GHz applications.
Read more...Ryzen V3000 computer on module Altron Arrow
SolidRun has recently announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...Parallel redundancy power module Conical Technologies
The LIR40-40 is a wide input range DC-DC module, with a constant output of 48 V at a nominal output current of up to 40 A.
Read more...Motor protection relay front-end NewElec Pretoria
Newelec’s Motor Protection Relay front-end software isn’t just another tool, it’s a game changer that puts control firmly in your hands.
Read more...High-power three-phase supplies Current Automation
The units from Meanwell can either be supplied with a three-phase three-wire delta input of 196 to 305 V AC, or they can use a three-phase four-wire star connection of 340 to 530 V AC.
Read more...Collab between Arrow and Infineon Altron Arrow
Arrow Electronics, represented by Altron Arrow in South Africa, and its engineering services company, eInfochips, are working with Infineon Technologies to help eInfochip’s customers accelerate the development of EV chargers.
Read more...Make your small asset tracker last longer Altron Arrow
This design solution reviews a typical asset tracking solution, and shows how the MAX3864x nanopower buck converter family, with its high efficiency and small size, enables longer battery life in small portables.
Read more...Multiprotocol wireless SoC Altron Arrow
The EFR32MG24 Wireless SoCs are ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products.