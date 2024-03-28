Categories

Dual-port USB-C power delivery solution

28 March 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon’s CYPD7272-68LQXQ is the tray packing option of the company’s dual-port USB-C power delivery solution and features an integrated dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller. It comes in a 68-QFN package and is used in USB-C PD power source applications like wired chargers, docking devices, and wireless charging.

The chip features an ARM Cortex-M0 32-bit MCU with 128 KB Flash memory, 32 kB ROM and 16 kB SRAM. Buck-boost and buck converters are integrated, and the module operates at a frequency from 150 to 600 kHz. An I2C and CC bootloader are available as are a multitude of I/O ports including I2C, PWM, ADC and GPIOs.

The module features a highly programmable analogue and digital conversion, and supports upgrading in the field for easy maintenance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


