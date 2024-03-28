Quectel announces module for RedCap comms

28 March 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the Quectel RG255G, a 5G RedCap MediaTek-based module. 5G Redcap combines the low latency and reliability of 5G with features such as network slicing in a cost-competitive chipset design with a lightweight architecture.

The module, which is a 5G modem-RF system-on-chip (SoC), features MediaTek’s 5G RedCap UltraSave capability, which results in 60% lower power consumption compared to existing 4G IoT modems, and 70% lower power consumption compared to 5G extended mobile broadband (eMBB) modems.

The Quectel RG255G offers downlink performance of 220 Mbps, and uplink performance of 121 Mbps on 256QAM or 91 Mbps on 64QAM. Available in three form factors, LGA, M.2, and Mini PCIe, the RG255G family operates in 20 MHz bandwidth and offers support for LTE Cat 4 and GNSS.

The RG255G module is ideal for applications that include power monitoring, point of sale, industrial automation, smart energy and smart grid, mid-speed mobile broadband, and wearable devices.

Credit(s)

Quectel Wireless Solutions





