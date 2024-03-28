Quectel announces module for RedCap comms

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the Quectel RG255G, a 5G RedCap MediaTek-based module. 5G Redcap combines the low latency and reliability of 5G with features such as network slicing in a cost-competitive chipset design with a lightweight architecture.
The module, which is a 5G modem-RF system-on-chip (SoC), features MediaTek’s 5G RedCap UltraSave capability, which results in 60% lower power consumption compared to existing 4G IoT modems, and 70% lower power consumption compared to 5G extended mobile broadband (eMBB) modems.
The Quectel RG255G offers downlink performance of 220 Mbps, and uplink performance of 121 Mbps on 256QAM or 91 Mbps on 64QAM. Available in three form factors, LGA, M.2, and Mini PCIe, the RG255G family operates in 20 MHz bandwidth and offers support for LTE Cat 4 and GNSS.
The RG255G module is ideal for applications that include power monitoring, point of sale, industrial automation, smart energy and smart grid, mid-speed mobile broadband, and wearable devices.
Antennas to meet all connectivity requirements Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX RF antennas meet today’s connectivity demands in the LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and ISM wireless bands, available in surface mount, patch or external configurations.
Read more...Introducing SIMCom’s new A7673X series Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat 1 bis module that supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Read more...18 W monolithic microwave amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA8612-QDB is a two stage, high-power amplifier operating between 7,9 and 11 GHz. The monolithic microwave amplifier can typically provide 18 W of saturated output power and 40% of power-added efficiency.
Read more...LoRaWAN-certified sub-GHz module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL5M from ST Microelectronics is the company’s first LoRaWAN-certified module which incorporates two cores, one of them being a wireless stack to optimise the creation of sub-GHz applications.
Read more...3D depth sensing sensor Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A recent announcement by STMicroelectronics has revealed an all-in-one, direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) 3D LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) module with 2,3k resolution.
Read more...Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum Infineon Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This year marks a new chapter for this exclusive event series – all specialist presentations will be broadcasting live from a studio in Munich.
Read more...Multimode smart LTE module with GNSS Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AW200Z LTE module is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionalities, and is powered by Qualcomm's advanced 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A53 processors, coupled with an integrated Adreno 702 GPU.
Read more...LEXI-R10 series cellular module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LEXI-R10 Series from u-blox are LTE Cat 1 bis modules that support multi-band LTE-FDD, and are designed for size-constrained devices.
Read more...Quectel modules above average in security Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that nearly 95% of all its modules shipped to the United States since the beginning of 2022 have industry-leading security scores based on penetration testing and binary analysis by Finite State.
Read more...Duxbury launches a cellular coverage solution
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has announced the South African availability of the Nextivity CEL-FI GO G43 multi-operator cellular coverage solution, that ensures customers and employees have reliable mobile coverage.