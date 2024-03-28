Powering up the intelligent edge

STMicroelectronics is releasing new devices from the second generation of its industrial microprocessors (MPUs), the STM32MP2 series, to drive future progress in smart factories, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and smart infrastructure.
These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit CPU, the Arm Cortex-A35, which runs up to 1,5 GHz. The CPU is the centre of the processing engine that also contains a Cortex-M33 core. In addition, there is a GPU, a neural processor (NPU), and a video processor. AI workloads can run on the CPU, GPU, or NPU, depending on processor loading and application demands, for optimal performance and energy efficiency.
State-of-the-art security of the new STM32MP2 devices leverages ST’s proprietary secure hardware, anti-tamper controls, protected firmware, and secure provisioning, working with Arm’s TrustZone architecture, to keep sensitive data and keys secret. Certified to SESIP Level 3, STM32MP2 MPUs can satisfy forthcoming tougher cyber-protection requirements in key territories worldwide.
