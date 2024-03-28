New Studio 6 SDK

28 March 2024 Design Automation

At their fourth annual ‘Works With’ developers conference, Silicon Labs announced their next-generation Series 3 platform, purpose-built for embedded IoT devices. With a move to the 22 nm process node, new Silicon Labs Series 3 devices will be designed to offer industry-leading compute, wireless performance, and energy efficiency with the highest levels of IoT security.

To help developers and device manufacturers streamline and accelerate product designs, Silicon Labs also announced the next version of their developer tool suite, Simplicity Studio. With support for Silicon Labs’ entire portfolio, including Series 3, Simplicity Studio 6 will allow developers to utilise some of the most favoured IDEs on the market, while giving developers the latest tools to support their continued development on Series 2 and Series 3.

“Our Series 3 platform is built for a more connected world that demands development flexibility and that more intelligence be pushed to the edge,” said Silicon Labs CEO Matt Johnson. “Series 3 not only meets the needs of developers and device manufacturers today, but is built to meet their needs for the next decade.”

For more information visit www.silabs.com/developers/simplicity-studio






