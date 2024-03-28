Analog Devices and Mouser collaborate on eBook
28 March 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.
As businesses around the world work towards net zero targets for greenhouse gas emissions, many are searching for ways to improve the energy efficiency of their factories and industrial buildings. These buildings are responsible for approximately 50% of the world’s energy consumption, but a new digital, data-driven approach to factory automation and management promises to significantly reduce this energy use.
Analog Devices’ range of solutions for motor control, condition-based monitoring, and adaptive intelligent sensors make it possible for any manufacturer to achieve their sustainability goals. The eBook features more than ten articles, including a detailed analysis of motor encoders, a single-pair Ethernet condition monitoring vibration sensing solution, and the redesign of an RTD-based temperature sensor for the smart factory age.
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3f3Id
Further reading:
Revolutionising clean air in electronics manufacturing
Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Designed to prioritise clean air in the electronics manufacturing industry, the ZeroSmog Shield Pro sets a new standard for workplace health and safety.
Read more...
High-speed multi-function dispensing
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The D-VIS and DL-VIS from GKG SMT printer specialists are high-speed dispensing systems that can handle multiple scenarios.
Read more...
Optical inspection for SMT
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...
Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems
Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.
Read more...
Flexible printed electronics substrates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
New LEXAN CXT film from SABIC offers high thermal process stability and transparency for demanding printed electronics substrates.
Read more...
Lead-free solder paste
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys.
Read more...
Improved precision laser marking
RS South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
On-the-fly marking at high speeds is only one of the comprehensive features of Panasonic’s new LP-RH laser marker series.
Read more...
Optimising AOI performance
Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Optimising AOI performance is now a reality with the highly integrated ADLINK MVP-6200, combined with Intel Arc GPUs.
Read more...
High-mix SMT solution from Panasonic
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Only one machine is required to get production started, and adding more units and/or technologies as demand changes is easy to accomplish.
Read more...
High-performance conformal coater
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MYC50 from Mycronic is a high-performance conformal coating system that ensures non-stop throughput across a range of high-volume applications.
Read more...