Analog Devices and Mouser collaborate on eBook

28 March 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.

As businesses around the world work towards net zero targets for greenhouse gas emissions, many are searching for ways to improve the energy efficiency of their factories and industrial buildings. These buildings are responsible for approximately 50% of the world’s energy consumption, but a new digital, data-driven approach to factory automation and management promises to significantly reduce this energy use.

Analog Devices’ range of solutions for motor control, condition-based monitoring, and adaptive intelligent sensors make it possible for any manufacturer to achieve their sustainability goals. The eBook features more than ten articles, including a detailed analysis of motor encoders, a single-pair Ethernet condition monitoring vibration sensing solution, and the redesign of an RTD-based temperature sensor for the smart factory age.

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3f3Id





