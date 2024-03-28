ModusToolbox Workshop 3
28 March 2024
In this next instalment of Infineon’s new workshop series centred around ModusToolbox software, the workshop will focus on enabling a PSoC development kit, connected over Wi-Fi and leveraging MQTT, to create the framework of an IoT application. ModusToolbox is Infineon’s answer to efficient embedded development.
Attendees will learn how to:
• Explore the available ModusToolbox connectivity example projects.
• Connect the development board to Wi-Fi.
• Leverage a local MQTT broker to publish and subscribe to messages.
• Connect the application to AWS.
You can join as a viewer, or if you would like to follow along using your own hardware and ModusToolbox, it is recommended that you purchase one of the following kits: CY8CPROTO-062S2-43439 or CY8CPROTO-062-4343W, both featuring the PSoC 62 microcontroller. However, prospective attendees should note that having a kit is not required to attend these workshops.
Date: 17 April 2024
Time: 18:00 SAST
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3heEQ
