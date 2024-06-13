Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector and enabling smart applications. The show brings the incredibly diverse global electronics supply chain together to address the semiconductor ecosystem’s greatest opportunities and challenges. This is the perfect opportunity for top minds and manufacturers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

The 3D & systems summit exhibition features the most prominent names in the semiconductor industry. Join industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore the next wave of technology advances and the future of connected technologies enabled by heterogeneous systems. The full programme will cover various topics including chiplet system architectures, hybrid bonding technologies, manufacturing innovation for 3D integration, and innovations for high bandwidth computing.

6-11 April 2024 Anaheim Convention Center, California Discover the newest innovations in the electronics manufacturing industry with the APEX Expo themed ‘What’s11, 13, 15 March 2024 Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg Nordic’s experts will provide insights into both existing and emerging wireless technology solutions, enabling attendeesA listing of upcoming events in the electronics, manufacturing and technology fields.14-17 November 2023 Munich, Germany Co-located with SEMICON in Munich, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry,8 November Hsinchu, Taiwan The Asia Pacific Executive Forum (APEF) stands as an exceptional worldwide gathering, uniting senior executives and C-level leaders from the semiconductor5-7 September 2023 Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, Cape Town NOVACOM Summits has announced its first-ever African edition of the Digital Transformation Strategy Summit,22-24 August 2023 Miami Airport Convention Center, USA Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow18-20 July 2023 Durban Exhibition Centre The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector. The exhibition connects6-8 June 2023 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg Africa’s ultimate security expo is celebrating its third decade of bringing together suppliers and manufacturers of security technology9-11 May 2023 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg With its theme of ‘For Africa from Africa’ for all things automation and technology, AATF2023 promises to be an immersive industrial