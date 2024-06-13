Categories

Events



EVENTS

30 April 2024 Events

SECUREX South Africa 2024

11-13 June 2024

Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven and reputable security solutions. Co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo 2024, Securex South Africa continues to grow in popularity. Securex South Africa is constantly evolving to incorporate products and services that provide organisations with a future proofed and sustainable business tool.

Register at https://securex.co.za

SEMI 3D & Systems Summit 2024

12-14 June

Dresden, Germany

The 3D & systems summit exhibition features the most prominent names in the semiconductor industry. Join industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore the next wave of technology advances and the future of connected technologies enabled by heterogeneous systems. The full programme will cover various topics including chiplet system architectures, hybrid bonding technologies, manufacturing innovation for 3D integration, and innovations for high bandwidth computing.

Register at https://bitly.ws/EpKH

SEMICON West

9-11 July

San Francisco, USA

Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector and enabling smart applications. The show brings the incredibly diverse global electronics supply chain together to address the semiconductor ecosystem’s greatest opportunities and challenges. This is the perfect opportunity for top minds and manufacturers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

Register at https://www.semiconwest.org




