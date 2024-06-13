EVENTS
30 April 2024
Events
SECUREX South Africa 2024
11-13 June 2024
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven and reputable security solutions. Co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo 2024, Securex South Africa continues to grow in popularity. Securex South Africa is constantly evolving to incorporate products and services that provide organisations with a future proofed and sustainable business tool.
Register at https://securex.co.za
SEMI 3D & Systems Summit 2024
12-14 June
Dresden, Germany
The 3D & systems summit exhibition features the most prominent names in the semiconductor industry. Join industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore the next wave of technology advances and the future of connected technologies enabled by heterogeneous systems. The full programme will cover various topics including chiplet system architectures, hybrid bonding technologies, manufacturing innovation for 3D integration, and innovations for high bandwidth computing.
Register at https://bitly.ws/EpKH
SEMICON West
9-11 July
San Francisco, USA
Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector and enabling smart applications. The show brings the incredibly diverse global electronics supply chain together to address the semiconductor ecosystem’s greatest opportunities and challenges. This is the perfect opportunity for top minds and manufacturers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.
Register at https://www.semiconwest.org
Further reading:
Events
Events
IPC APEX EXPO 2024
6-11 April 2024
Anaheim Convention Center, California
Discover the newest innovations in the electronics manufacturing industry with the APEX Expo themed ‘What’s ...
Read more...
Events
Events
Nordic Tech Tour EMEA
11, 13, 15 March 2024
Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg
Nordic’s experts will provide insights into both existing and emerging wireless technology solutions, enabling attendees ...
Read more...
Events
Events
A listing of upcoming events in the electronics, manufacturing and technology fields.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
productronika
14-17 November 2023
Munich, Germany
Co-located with SEMICON in Munich, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, ...
Read more...
Events
Events
2023 GSA Asia Pacific Forum
8 November
Hsinchu, Taiwan
The Asia Pacific Executive Forum (APEF) stands as an exceptional worldwide gathering, uniting senior executives and C-level leaders from the semiconductor ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
Digital Transformation Strategy Summit
5-7 September 2023
Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, Cape Town
NOVACOM Summits has announced its first-ever African edition of the Digital Transformation Strategy Summit, ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
The Energy Expo 2023
22-24 August 2023
Miami Airport Convention Center, USA
Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow ...
Read more...
Events
Events
KITE 2023
18-20 July 2023
Durban Exhibition Centre
The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector. The exhibition connects ...
Read more...
Events
Events
SECUREX 2023
6-8 June 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s ultimate security expo is celebrating its third decade of bringing together suppliers and manufacturers of security technology ...
Read more...
Events
Events
AATF2023
9-11 May 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
With its theme of ‘For Africa from Africa’ for all things automation and technology, AATF2023 promises to be an immersive industrial ...
Read more...