Microchip expands partnership with TSMC
30 April 2024
News
Microchip Technology has announced it has expanded its partnership with TSMC to enable a specialised 40 nm manufacturing capacity at Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. (JASM), TSMC’s majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. This partnership is part of Microchip’s ongoing strategy to build resiliency in its supply chain. Other initiatives include investing in additional technology to boost internal manufacturing capabilities and capacity, and establishing more geographical diversity and redundancy with wafer fab, foundry, assembly, test and OSAT partners.
“Microchip’s reputation for providing responsible and reliable supply management is enhanced with this new TSMC manufacturing path,” said Michael Finley, Microchip senior vice president of worldwide manufacturing and technology. “Customers can have confidence when designing our products into their applications and platforms, with the support of resilient and robust manufacturing capabilities.”
The wafer capacity supply from JASM further strengthens Microchip’s ability to serve a broad base of global customers in a variety of markets, including automotive, industrial, and networking applications.
For more information contact www.microchip.com
