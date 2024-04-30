Huge SA grid battery project

30 April 2024 News

A standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) has won preferred bidder status under South Africa’s Energy Storage Capacity Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (ESIPPPP). The 153 MW Red Sands project in the Northern Cape will be capable of delivering 612 MWh of energy.

The completed project, situated 100 km southeast of Upington, will be the largest BESS in Africa. It will take up an area of 12 acres, connecting to the grid via Eskom’s Garona substation, which will need an upgrade to ensure that it can handle the full capacity of the batteries. The system will be owned and operated by Globeleq, and will be the company’s first large-scale BESS in South Africa.

For more information visit https://globeleq.com






