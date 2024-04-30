Full sensor to cloud solution

30 April 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

NeoCortec has demonstrated the seamless and rapid development of full sensor-to-cloud solutions using NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE and the IoTConnect cloud solution from Avnet.The demo was based on the recently launched NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE. These boards integrate all necessary sensors, and are ideal for wireless mesh networking. They are available through Avnet’s user-friendly ecosystem. Interfaced directly with Avnet’s IoTConnect cloud solution to facilitate swift and straightforward data processing and analysis, the demo showcased the comprehensive functionality of a cloud-based sensor network. This solution finds use across various applications such as smart buildings, workplaces, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, Industry 4.0, medical, and food distribution.

The Click boards from MikroE eliminate the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves, enabling them to initiate proof-of-concept testing of the NeoMesh network protocol stack in a real application, quickly and at minimal cost. The Click Boards feature NeoCortec’s compact, low-power NC1000 and NC2400 network modules, which address a broad range of applications based on IoT and cloud-based sensor networks. Three versions of NeoMesh Click boards are available; one for each of the communication modules which operate at 868 MHz, 915 MHz and 2,4 GHz. Average power consumption is as low as 20 µA.

Remarked Thomas Steen Halkier, CEO from NeoCortec: “We are very excited to show this demo for a full sensor to cloud solution using our NeoMesh technology at Embedded World. It shows that our NeoMesh ultra-low power wireless technology is a natural choice when building battery-powered, highly scalable, and reliable wireless sensor networks, and how easy it is to set up and run.”

For more information on MikroE products contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, [email protected], www.cstelectronics.co.za

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





