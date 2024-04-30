TrinaTracker brings its smart solar tracking to SA
30 April 2024
News
TrinaTracker recently showcased its enhanced smart tracking solution at the 2024 Solar & Storage Live Africa event in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event is the continent’s largest renewable energy exhibition, celebrating technologies at the forefront of the transition to a greener, smarter, more decentralised energy system.
The company showcased the upgraded Vanguard 1P solution at the exhibition, showing the latest improvements in the brand’s complete product range. The Vanguard 1P is designed to provide customers with trackers that combine suitability for flat terrain, together with outstanding system stability and reliability, quick installation, and flexible external compatibility. It also features state-of-the-art smart control systems renowned for their high reliability, performance and efficiency.
The Middle East and Africa are crucial markets for TrinaTracker, and are expected to provide significant growth for the solar tracker market. This growth is largely a result of the region’s abundance of areas suitable for solar projects, coupled with low labour costs, high electricity prices, and the availability of affordable desert land for large-scale solar installations.
TrinaTracker has completed the 55 MW solar project in Kesses, Kenya, that will produce 123 MW/h of clean energy a year, meeting the needs of 22 000 homes. In addition, TrinaTracker has commissioned two other installations in the country, with a combined capacity of 155 MW. A recent partnership with POWERCHINA Guizhou Engineering will see them supplying the Damlaagte project in Sasolburg, South Africa, with 123 MW using Vanguard 1P solar trackers.
