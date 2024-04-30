Nordex adding 830 MW of wind generation
30 April 2024
News
Nordex Energy South Africa will be adding 830 MW of wind energy generation capacity to the company’s already-installed 1 GW base. This 75% increase in its energy generation capacity is set to go online by the middle of 2025.
The additional capacity is intended to be used by private enterprises via the government’s independent power procurement programme, which encourages the signing of power-purchase agreements between private entities. Eskom then facilitates the delivery of this energy from source to destination through a wheeling framework run by local municipalities.
Concrete tower sections for this project will be built at a newly established manufacturing plant in Humansdorp, with the plant able to construct the 120 m-high towers on top of which the turbine will be housed.
For more information visit www.nordex-online.com
