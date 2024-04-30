Invertek produces its three millionth drive

30 April 2024 News

Invertek Drives, a global manufacturer of variable frequency drive (VFD) technology, has celebrated producing its three millionth VFD. The landmark arrives just three years after the two-million milestone, demonstrating rapidly growing demand for its energy-saving solutions.

Its Optidrive VFDs play a crucial role in reducing energy consumption of up to 50% in some applications and associated emissions. By precisely controlling electric motors, they ensure they only use the power needed for the specific task, significantly reducing wasted energy. This technology is particularly impactful considering estimates suggest over 80 million electric motors operate globally without VFD control. Invertek’s dedication to energy efficiency extends to specialised product lines, such as its Optidrive Coolvert VFDs designed specifically for heat pump and refrigeration systems.

Designed and manufactured at the company’s headquarters near Welshpool, UK, the production of the three millionth VFD represents Invertek Drives’ ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability.

