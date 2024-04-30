Analog Devices’ digital storefront is live
30 April 2024
News
Analog Devices understands the importance of design engineers being able to access relevant information timeously, and that currently, many challenges are being faced; increasingly complex designs, ambitious sustainability goals, and every-changing geopolitical headwinds. To that end, the company has designed an improved digital experience with users in mind – a new analog.com website and eShop.
New advanced features in the eShop enable visitors to:
• Research the capabilities of all ADI products and view their availability.
• Order a single part or tens of thousands.
• Get online support.
• Collaborate even better with skilled ADI engineers.
• Track the status of an order from the time it was placed to delivery.
For more information visit www.analog.com
