Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs

Renesas has introduced a new series of microcontrollers called the RA8 series. This new series is part of the Renesas RA family of MCUs based on Cortex-M processors. These MCUs are the industry’s first to implement the Arm Cortex-M85 processor, producing excellent performance measured at 3000 CoreMark points, or 6,39 CoreMark points/MHz.
The deterministic, low-latency, real-time operation enabled by this high performance allows system designers to use an RA MCU in applications that would previously have required a microprocessor. Existing designs built for other RA devices can easily be ported to the new RA8 devices.
The new RA8 MCUs deploy Arm Helium technology, which provides up to a four times improvement in DSP and machine learning performance compared to MCUs based on the Cortex-M7 processor. This performance boost can enable designers to eliminate an additional DSP in some systems.
The combination of high CPU performance and Helium technology also provides a dramatic improvement in the MCU’s ability to perform AI and machine learning tasks. For instance, the RA8 series MCUs enable edge and endpoint devices to implement natural language processing in voice AI and predictive maintenance applications, using Helium to accelerate neural network processing.
The design of AI applications is assisted by Renesas’ embedded AI and TinyML solutions for automotive, industrial, and commercial products, based on its Reality AI tools.
The ‘magic’ of photovoltaic cells
Editor's Choice
Everyone knows that solar generation converts sunlight to electricity, but what comprises a solar panel, and how do they actually work?
Read more...Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Read more...Compact power relays Future Electronics
Interconnection
The new HE-R Series power relays by Panasonic Industry are PCB-mounted relays for easy board assembly, with both two- and four-pole contact arrangement options.
Read more...Demystifying quantum
Editor's Choice
Quantum, often called quantum mechanics, deals with the granular and fuzzy nature of the universe, and the physical behaviour of its smallest particles.
Read more...Varistors for automotive applications Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new varistors to its AVRH series for automotive applications where both are characterised by the high electrostatic discharge-withstanding voltage demanded to ensure the safe operation of safety-critical automotive functions.
Read more...Service excellence with attention to detail Deman Manufacturing
Editor's Choice
The vision of industry pioneers Hugo de Bruyn and Charles Hauman led to the birth of Deman Manufacturing, a company that sets new standards for innovation and performance within the industry.
Read more...What is an RF connector? Spectrum Concepts
Editor's Choice Interconnection
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.