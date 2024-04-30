Categories

Circuit & System Protection



Clearing the Static: Understanding the significance of ESD audits

30 April 2024

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director.

An ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) audit is the first step in establishing an ESD plan. It is important to include all areas where ESD-sensitive components are being handled. Prior to investing in new equipment, an ESD audit is instrumental in pinpointing vulnerable areas and potentially risky static zones that demand improvement. It’s imperative to encompass all areas where ESD-sensitive components are handled.

Data collection

The process typically begins with gathering both historical and current data records to help determine the current level of compliancy and adherence to ESD standards. It allows auditors to identify trends, patterns, and areas for improvement within the designated EPA (Electrostatic Protected Area).

Workstations and personnel

Personnel inspections begin with an evaluation for signs of disorder. Untidy work surfaces are significant contributors to static buildup. Additionally, it’s crucial to recognise that movement generates static, thereby potentially leading to electrostatic discharge. Consequently, at Actum, significant attention is directed towards personnel workstations. Checklist items include grounding equipment such as wrist straps, grounding cords, heel and foot grounders, ESD flooring or floor mats, ESD shoes, and antistatic clothing.

Testing equipment

Time is taken to review existing test equipment and procedures to determine whether it meets ESD standards. Simply having a tester in place is not sufficient. Is the data reliable, and are the measurement standards right for your application?


Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Actum Electronics


