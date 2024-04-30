Clearing the Static: Understanding the significance of ESD audits

An ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) audit is the first step in establishing an ESD plan. It is important to include all areas where ESD-sensitive components are being handled. Prior to investing in new equipment, an ESD audit is instrumental in pinpointing vulnerable areas and potentially risky static zones that demand improvement. It’s imperative to encompass all areas where ESD-sensitive components are handled.
Data collection
The process typically begins with gathering both historical and current data records to help determine the current level of compliancy and adherence to ESD standards. It allows auditors to identify trends, patterns, and areas for improvement within the designated EPA (Electrostatic Protected Area).
Workstations and personnel
Personnel inspections begin with an evaluation for signs of disorder. Untidy work surfaces are significant contributors to static buildup. Additionally, it’s crucial to recognise that movement generates static, thereby potentially leading to electrostatic discharge. Consequently, at Actum, significant attention is directed towards personnel workstations. Checklist items include grounding equipment such as wrist straps, grounding cords, heel and foot grounders, ESD flooring or floor mats, ESD shoes, and antistatic clothing.
Testing equipment
Time is taken to review existing test equipment and procedures to determine whether it meets ESD standards. Simply having a tester in place is not sufficient. Is the data reliable, and are the measurement standards right for your application?
Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER Altron Arrow
Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.
Read more...Varistors for automotive applications Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new varistors to its AVRH series for automotive applications where both are characterised by the high electrostatic discharge-withstanding voltage demanded to ensure the safe operation of safety-critical automotive functions.
Read more...Single-phase EMC filters RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has expanded its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters for AC and DC applications up to 250 V and rated currents from 6 to 30 A.
Read more...New NeoMesh protocol stack version CST Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
NeoCortec has released an updated NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware for its NC2400 and NC1000 module series, which now supports the new Sensirion SHT4xA temperature and humidity sensor series.
Read more...Robust case for sensitive electronics Actum Electronics
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
nVent Electric plc announced a new addition to its SCHROFF portfolio of products: a robust case family designed especially for protecting sensitive electronics in harsh environmental conditions.
Read more...NewFeed feeder protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
The NewFeed Feeder Protection Relay has been designed to protect the connection between solar farms and conventional power grids in both low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) distribution settings.