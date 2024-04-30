PCB connectors for power systems

30 April 2024

Phoenix Contact has expanded its range of PCB connectors for power electronics. With the new PC 6 PCB connectors with screw connection, the classic connection technology is also available with enhanced touch protection for the new pin connector pattern. The enhanced touch protection is in accordance with IEC/UL 61800-5-1, to provide added safety.

Together with the touch-proof headers and touch-proof PCB, the device outputs are implemented with a single connection. The new PC 6 series is available with two to six positions. In addition to the standard version without connector and header locking, there is also a version with a centre flange. The centre flange is very space-saving compared to the conventional screw flange. It is colour-coded, and can be operated intuitively.

The connectors with a nominal cross-section of 6 mm2 and 7,62 mm pitch have a current carrying capacity of 41 A. They have the same pin connector pattern as the LPC 6 connectors, with time-saving lever connection technology. The connector families are compatible with the new PC 6 headers. In addition to the standard headers for wave soldering, THR headers are also available for integration into the SMT soldering process.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





