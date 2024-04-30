Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM

Microsoft’s Windows 11 IoT offers many features focused on enhancing end user experience. New features in version 11 include USB 4.0 support, Wi-Fi 6E, and Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI (WSLg). The OS has now made a substantial advancement by expanding its compatibility to include the ARM architecture. This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.
With ARM support, edge developers can create a broader range of devices, from battery-efficient edge sensors to powerful gateways, all running on a familiar Windows platform. This not only simplifies development but also ensures consistency, enabling a seamless experience for both developers and end users.
Presently, the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 version offers support for NXP i.MX8 processors, while the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise GAC version extends its support to Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations Altron Arrow
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER Altron Arrow
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.
SolidRun unveils new SoM Altron Arrow
SolidRun and Hailo has unveiled a game-changer for engineers and AI product developers with the launch of their market-ready SoM, which packs the cutting-edge capabilities of the Hailo-15H SoC.
An evolutionary step in customisable logic Altron Arrow
Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers, which are outfitted with a new Configurable Logic Block module.
LoRaWAN-certified sub-GHz module Altron Arrow
The STM32WL5M from ST Microelectronics is the company’s first LoRaWAN-certified module which incorporates two cores, one of them being a wireless stack to optimise the creation of sub-GHz applications.