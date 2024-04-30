Categories

Computer/Embedded Technology



Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM

30 April 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

Microsoft’s Windows 11 IoT offers many features focused on enhancing end user experience. New features in version 11 include USB 4.0 support, Wi-Fi 6E, and Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI (WSLg). The OS has now made a substantial advancement by expanding its compatibility to include the ARM architecture. This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.

With ARM support, edge developers can create a broader range of devices, from battery-efficient edge sensors to powerful gateways, all running on a familiar Windows platform. This not only simplifies development but also ensures consistency, enabling a seamless experience for both developers and end users.

Presently, the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 version offers support for NXP i.MX8 processors, while the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise GAC version extends its support to Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.


