Digital link 40x faster than broadband Internet

Axon’s AxoMach high-speed links were recently qualified by the European Space Agency to the ESCC 3409/001 standard. The links are designed to transmit data at speeds of up to 40 Gbps for space applications, including the connection of high-definition image sensors on satellites.
The challenge for Axon was to provide a lightweight link that could withstand the constraints of the space environment and transmit large quantities of data. The patented AxoMach link, named after the Mach number that characterises the flight speed of fighter jets, meets this challenge.
Four ultra-low-loss coaxial cables, 2,4 mm in diameter, form two differential pairs, weighing just 17 g/m, and two micro-miniature gold-plated aluminium connectors make up the main link. The Axon AxoMach connectors used in their links are qualified to the ESCC 3401/089 standard.
