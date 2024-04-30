Long-range Wi-Fi HaLow module

One of Mouser’s newest products is the Morse Micro MM6108-MF08651-US Wi-Fi HaLow Module. This module adheres to the IEEE 802.11ah standard and supports data rates up to 32,5 Mbps between 902 and 928 MHz using channel bandwidths of 1, 2, 4 or 8 MHz. The Morse Micro MM6108-MF08651-US boasts long-range capability, low power consumption, and superior RF performance.
Equipped with features like ultra-long-reach PA, high-linearity LNA, T/R switch, and a 32 MHz crystal oscillator, the device simplifies Wi-Fi HaLow connections to external hosts. The module is ideal for transitioning from previous RF technology, and supports the latest WPA3 security protocols, making it perfect for a wide range of IoT applications.
An integrated power management unit (PMU) supports ultra-low-power operation, making is suitable for battery-powered designs. UART, SPI and I2C communications is built in, and the unit includes PWM and GPIO for connecting to external sensors.
Wi-Fi 6/BLE module enables rapid development Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telit Cinterion has announced the WE310K6, a fully integrated, low-power module featuring dual-band, dual-stream Wi-Fi 6, and dual-mode Bluetooth/BLE.
Read more...Low phase noise amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAL-011158 from Macom is an easy-to-use low-phase noise amplifier that provides 12 dB of gain in a 32-lead QFN plastic package.
Read more...Full sensor to cloud solution CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has demonstrated the seamless and rapid development of full sensor-to-cloud solutions using NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE and the IoTConnect cloud solution from Avnet.
Read more...SIMCom’s A7673x series Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat.1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset, that supports wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and a maximum uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Read more...Long-range connectivity module Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Digi XBee XR 868 RF Modules support the deployment of long-range connectivity applications, and support point-to-point and mesh networking protocols.
Read more...4G LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity reference design iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Developed around the industry-leading Nordic nRF9160 module, the platform comes complete with a newly-developed LTE antenna, ATRIA, which is pre-certified to operate over the full LTE-M and NB-IoT bands.