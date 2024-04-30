Long-range Wi-Fi HaLow module

One of Mouser’s newest products is the Morse Micro MM6108-MF08651-US Wi-Fi HaLow Module. This module adheres to the IEEE 802.11ah standard and supports data rates up to 32,5 Mbps between 902 and 928 MHz using channel bandwidths of 1, 2, 4 or 8 MHz. The Morse Micro MM6108-MF08651-US boasts long-range capability, low power consumption, and superior RF performance.

Equipped with features like ultra-long-reach PA, high-linearity LNA, T/R switch, and a 32 MHz crystal oscillator, the device simplifies Wi-Fi HaLow connections to external hosts. The module is ideal for transitioning from previous RF technology, and supports the latest WPA3 security protocols, making it perfect for a wide range of IoT applications.

An integrated power management unit (PMU) supports ultra-low-power operation, making is suitable for battery-powered designs. UART, SPI and I2C communications is built in, and the unit includes PWM and GPIO for connecting to external sensors.

