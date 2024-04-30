Polymer caps with very high ripple current capability

TDK Corporation has released the B40910 series of hybrid polymer capacitors, which can handle up to 4,6 A at 100 kHz and 125°C. This is because at room temperature the surface-mount components offer an extremely low ESR value of 17 mΩ and 22 mΩ, respectively. Furthermore, their ESR does not change as much with temperature as standard electrolytic capacitors with liquid electrolytes. The 10 x 10,2 mm or 10 x 12,5 mm (D x H) small components have a rated voltage of 63 V and cover a capacitance range from 82 µF to 120 µF.
As their temperature range spans from -40 to 145°C, the reflow solderable capacitors are typically used in demanding applications in automotive and industrial segments. Their useful life is more than 4000 h at an elevated temperature of 135°C, at the rated voltage and the maximum ripple current.
PCB connectors for power systems Phoenix Contact
Passive Components
With the new PC 6 PCB connectors with screw connection, Phoenix Contact’s classic connection technology is available with enhanced touch protection for the new pin connector pattern.
Read more...SPE connector range Phoenix Contact
Passive Components
Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) is a communication technology that realises Industry 4.0 and IIoT applications, and Phoenix Contact’s Combicon range are ideal for SPE connections.
Read more...TDK expands MLCC series RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series of multilayer ceramic capacitors, currently being the highest capacitance in 100 V products for automotive applications.
Read more...Compact PCB-mount SMPS RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries.
Read more...Improved precision laser marking RS South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
On-the-fly marking at high speeds is only one of the comprehensive features of Panasonic’s new LP-RH laser marker series.
Read more...RS expands its professional lineup RS South Africa
News
RS PRO offers a wide range of high-quality electronics components, to meet a range of needs, from industrial connectors and passives to the latest test and measurement equipment.
Read more...AIROC Bluetooth LE MCU RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
Read more...Single-phase EMC filters RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has expanded its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters for AC and DC applications up to 250 V and rated currents from 6 to 30 A.