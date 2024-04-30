Polymer caps with very high ripple current capability

30 April 2024 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has released the B40910 series of hybrid polymer capacitors, which can handle up to 4,6 A at 100 kHz and 125°C. This is because at room temperature the surface-mount components offer an extremely low ESR value of 17 mΩ and 22 mΩ, respectively. Furthermore, their ESR does not change as much with temperature as standard electrolytic capacitors with liquid electrolytes. The 10 x 10,2 mm or 10 x 12,5 mm (D x H) small components have a rated voltage of 63 V and cover a capacitance range from 82 µF to 120 µF.

As their temperature range spans from -40 to 145°C, the reflow solderable capacitors are typically used in demanding applications in automotive and industrial segments. Their useful life is more than 4000 h at an elevated temperature of 135°C, at the rated voltage and the maximum ripple current.

