Quectel launches 3GPP NTN comms module

30 April 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the Quectel BG95-S5 3GPP non-terrestrial network (NTN) satellite communication module. The module supports 3GPP Release 17 IoT-NTN in the S and L band frequencies for satellite communications. In addition, the multi-mode BG95-S5 supports LTE Cat M1, Cat NB2, eGPRS and integrated GNSS.

With a cost-effective SMT form factor measuring 23,6 x 19,9 x 2,2 mm , the BG95-S5 is ideal for space-constrained use cases that need to be able to access multiple types of network technology. With NTN satellite communication growing in popularity as constellations are built, having the capability to connect via NTN, cellular, and GNSS offers significant flexibility for designers. It ensures devices will be able to find connections regardless of their deployment location or whether NTNs are available at the time of communication.

