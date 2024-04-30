Quectel launches 3GPP NTN comms module

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the Quectel BG95-S5 3GPP non-terrestrial network (NTN) satellite communication module. The module supports 3GPP Release 17 IoT-NTN in the S and L band frequencies for satellite communications. In addition, the multi-mode BG95-S5 supports LTE Cat M1, Cat NB2, eGPRS and integrated GNSS.
With a cost-effective SMT form factor measuring 23,6 x 19,9 x 2,2 mm, the BG95-S5 is ideal for space-constrained use cases that need to be able to access multiple types of network technology. With NTN satellite communication growing in popularity as constellations are built, having the capability to connect via NTN, cellular, and GNSS offers significant flexibility for designers. It ensures devices will be able to find connections regardless of their deployment location or whether NTNs are available at the time of communication.
Telit Cinterion has announced the WE310K6, a fully integrated, low-power module featuring dual-band, dual-stream Wi-Fi 6, and dual-mode Bluetooth/BLE.
The MAAL-011158 from Macom is an easy-to-use low-phase noise amplifier that provides 12 dB of gain in a 32-lead QFN plastic package.
NeoCortec has demonstrated the seamless and rapid development of full sensor-to-cloud solutions using NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE and the IoTConnect cloud solution from Avnet.
One of Mouser’s newest products is the Morse Micro MM6108-MF08651-US Wi-Fi HaLow Module, which adheres to the IEEE 802.11ah standard.
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat.1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset, that supports wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and a maximum uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Digi XBee XR 868 RF Modules support the deployment of long-range connectivity applications, and support point-to-point and mesh networking protocols.
Developed around the industry-leading Nordic nRF9160 module, the platform comes complete with a newly-developed LTE antenna, ATRIA, which is pre-certified to operate over the full LTE-M and NB-IoT bands.