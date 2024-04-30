SIMCom’s A7673x series

Operators are shutting down 2G networks to free up frequency bands for 4G and 5G. Module manufacturers have therefore made their 2G modules end-of-life, and are now moving their low-cost 4G modules to Cat.1 bis only and doing away with the 2G fallback.

The SIMCom strategy is no different. They recently released the A7673X series, a Cat.1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset, that supports wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and a maximum uplink rate of 5 Mbps. The A7673X series adopts the LCC+LGA formfactor and is AT command compatible with the A7670 R2 series, the SIM7000/SIM7070 series, and the SIM800/SIM800F series. This enables a smooth migration from 2G/NB/CATM products to LTE Cat.1 products.

The A7673X series supports both multiple built-in network protocols and the drivers for three main operation systems (Windows, Linux and Android). The software functions and AT commands are compatible with the SIM800 Industrial standard interfaces, making it suitable for IoT applications such as telematics, metering, surveillance devices, industrial routers and remote diagnostics.

