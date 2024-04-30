SIMCom’s A7673x series

Operators are shutting down 2G networks to free up frequency bands for 4G and 5G. Module manufacturers have therefore made their 2G modules end-of-life, and are now moving their low-cost 4G modules to Cat.1 bis only and doing away with the 2G fallback.
The SIMCom strategy is no different. They recently released the A7673X series, a Cat.1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset, that supports wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and a maximum uplink rate of 5 Mbps. The A7673X series adopts the LCC+LGA formfactor and is AT command compatible with the A7670 R2 series, the SIM7000/SIM7070 series, and the SIM800/SIM800F series. This enables a smooth migration from 2G/NB/CATM products to LTE Cat.1 products.
The A7673X series supports both multiple built-in network protocols and the drivers for three main operation systems (Windows, Linux and Android). The software functions and AT commands are compatible with the SIM800 Industrial standard interfaces, making it suitable for IoT applications such as telematics, metering, surveillance devices, industrial routers and remote diagnostics.
Wi-Fi 6/BLE module enables rapid development
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telit Cinterion has announced the WE310K6, a fully integrated, low-power module featuring dual-band, dual-stream Wi-Fi 6, and dual-mode Bluetooth/BLE.
Low phase noise amplifier
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAL-011158 from Macom is an easy-to-use low-phase noise amplifier that provides 12 dB of gain in a 32-lead QFN plastic package.
Full sensor to cloud solution
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has demonstrated the seamless and rapid development of full sensor-to-cloud solutions using NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE and the IoTConnect cloud solution from Avnet.
Long-range Wi-Fi HaLow module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
One of Mouser’s newest products is the Morse Micro MM6108-MF08651-US Wi-Fi HaLow Module, which adheres to the IEEE 802.11ah standard.
Long-range connectivity module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Digi XBee XR 868 RF Modules support the deployment of long-range connectivity applications, and support point-to-point and mesh networking protocols.
4G LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity reference design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Developed around the industry-leading Nordic nRF9160 module, the platform comes complete with a newly-developed LTE antenna, ATRIA, which is pre-certified to operate over the full LTE-M and NB-IoT bands.