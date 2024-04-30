Accelerating the commercialisation of the 5G IoT markets

It is estimated that roughly 15% of the globe is covered by terrestrial cellular connectivity. While the implementation keeps developing, combining reliable and robust satellite communication technology with terrestrial cellular networks is an ideal method of improving the network reliability and coverage on land, on water, and in the air.
Driven by the increased market demands from enterprises, airlines, and telecommunication service providers, the integration of cellular and satellite communication is becoming more important for IoT industries.
To this end, Fibocom recently unveiled the Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) module MA510-GL (NTN) at MWC Shanghai 2023. Compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard, the Qualcomm 9205S modem-empowered module MA510-GL (NTN) is capable of exploiting the highly resilient Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite communication and cellular connectivity to IoT scenarios such as maritime transportation, emergency communication, and scientific research in rural areas.
Fibocom MA510-GL (NTN) is a high-performance NTN module, which is tailor-made for the global IoT market. The module supports GEO satellite communication and LTE Cat M/NB2/EGPRS cellular communication, that is perfectly applied for massive IoT applications. Adopting LCC+LGA form factors, MA510-GL (NTN) integrates multiple interfaces such as UART/USB/I2C/I2S for industrial applications.
With integrated GNSS, and equipped with eDRX capability, the module is suitable for IoT applications with low power consumption and ultra-small size.
“Expanding the network coverage in the non-terrestrial and terrestrial by utilising the cellular and NTN communication technology is a significant milestone in deploying the IoT applications even to the most unreachable areas on earth,” said Jason Zhu, general manager of MTC product management BU, Fibocom. “We are optimistic to offer a reliable, highly-resilient NTN solution to customers worldwide by launching the NTN module MA510-GL (NTN).”
