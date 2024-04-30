Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Modular CAT7 inter-car-connection

30 April 2024 Interconnection

GM modular connectors are circular connectors with bayonet coupling for outdoor applications. They have seven, four, or one module chamber. The modules are autonomous connectors in a connector system. If necessary, each module has its own EMC protection and individual cable termination.

Thanks to its modularity, the system is characterised by maximum flexibility, its compact design, and quick assembly. These modular connectors are particularly suitable for harsh environments, and have a high resistance to industrial vibration and shaking. When mated, these robust connectors comply with protection class IP67 according to DIN EN 60529. Each individual module is additionally sealed with an O-ring.

The design allows a high degree of tightness of the connector system, even in the longitudinal direction. As a result, they are suitable for the most demanding applications, including the tough requirements of railway applications. Together with the GIMOTA CAT7 modules, this system is ideally suited as a CAT 7 backbone inter-car-connection.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 661 6779
Email: [email protected]
www: www.hiconnex.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hiconnex


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Digital link 40x faster than broadband Internet
Hiconnex Interconnection
Axon’s AxoMach high-speed links were recently qualified by the European Space Agency to the ESCC 3409/001 standard, and are designed to transmit data at speeds of up to 40 Gbps for space applications.

Read more...
Multi-channel cable assembly
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s Multi-Channel SMPM Cable Assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 26,5, 40 and 50 GHz configurations.

Read more...
Compact power relays
Future Electronics Interconnection
The new HE-R Series power relays by Panasonic Industry are PCB-mounted relays for easy board assembly, with both two- and four-pole contact arrangement options.

Read more...
High-density multicoax cable assembly
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.

Read more...
Centralised distribution for M8 and M12 connectors
Communica Interconnection
Amphenol LTW’s distribution boxes facilitate efficient cable management, easy installation with pre-wired configuration, and provide a centralised distribution point for M8 and M12 connectors.

Read more...
What is an RF connector?
Spectrum Concepts Editor's Choice Interconnection
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.

Read more...
Multi-head battery contacting solutions
Electronic Industry Supplies Interconnection
INGUN has developed contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.

Read more...
Hiconnex announces new partnership
Hiconnex News
With over 60 years of experience in the civil, military aeronautics, and space industries, Petercem offers robust solutions for position detection and human machine interfaces.

Read more...
Expanded magnetic connector lineup
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has expanded its Maxnetic lineup to offer more options for connections and terminations, including board-to-board, cable-to-board, and cable-to-cable choices.

Read more...
Robust M12 high-temperature connector
Communica Interconnection
Amphenol LTW has released its newest connector, the HDM12, a robust M12 high-temperature offering engineered for commercial applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved