Modular CAT7 inter-car-connection

30 April 2024 Interconnection

GM modular connectors are circular connectors with bayonet coupling for outdoor applications. They have seven, four, or one module chamber. The modules are autonomous connectors in a connector system. If necessary, each module has its own EMC protection and individual cable termination.

Thanks to its modularity, the system is characterised by maximum flexibility, its compact design, and quick assembly. These modular connectors are particularly suitable for harsh environments, and have a high resistance to industrial vibration and shaking. When mated, these robust connectors comply with protection class IP67 according to DIN EN 60529. Each individual module is additionally sealed with an O-ring.

The design allows a high degree of tightness of the connector system, even in the longitudinal direction. As a result, they are suitable for the most demanding applications, including the tough requirements of railway applications. Together with the GIMOTA CAT7 modules, this system is ideally suited as a CAT 7 backbone inter-car-connection.

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





