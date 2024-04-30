Modular CAT7 inter-car-connection

GM modular connectors are circular connectors with bayonet coupling for outdoor applications. They have seven, four, or one module chamber. The modules are autonomous connectors in a connector system. If necessary, each module has its own EMC protection and individual cable termination.
Thanks to its modularity, the system is characterised by maximum flexibility, its compact design, and quick assembly. These modular connectors are particularly suitable for harsh environments, and have a high resistance to industrial vibration and shaking. When mated, these robust connectors comply with protection class IP67 according to DIN EN 60529. Each individual module is additionally sealed with an O-ring.
The design allows a high degree of tightness of the connector system, even in the longitudinal direction. As a result, they are suitable for the most demanding applications, including the tough requirements of railway applications. Together with the GIMOTA CAT7 modules, this system is ideally suited as a CAT 7 backbone inter-car-connection.
Digital link 40x faster than broadband Internet Hiconnex
Axon’s AxoMach high-speed links were recently qualified by the European Space Agency to the ESCC 3409/001 standard, and are designed to transmit data at speeds of up to 40 Gbps for space applications.
Multi-channel cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Withwave’s Multi-Channel SMPM Cable Assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 26,5, 40 and 50 GHz configurations.
Compact power relays Future Electronics
The new HE-R Series power relays by Panasonic Industry are PCB-mounted relays for easy board assembly, with both two- and four-pole contact arrangement options.
High-density multicoax cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.
What is an RF connector? Spectrum Concepts
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.
Multi-head battery contacting solutions Electronic Industry Supplies
INGUN has developed contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.
Hiconnex announces new partnership Hiconnex
With over 60 years of experience in the civil, military aeronautics, and space industries, Petercem offers robust solutions for position detection and human machine interfaces.
Expanded magnetic connector lineup Spectrum Concepts
Mill-Max has expanded its Maxnetic lineup to offer more options for connections and terminations, including board-to-board, cable-to-board, and cable-to-cable choices.