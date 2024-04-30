SPE connector range

Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) is a communication technology that realises Industry 4.0 and IIoT applications. It enables the transmission of Ethernet via a single wire pair, ensuring a cost-effective and space-saving connection of sensors. Consistent IP-based communication down to the field level now becomes possible. In addition to data transmission, SPE technology also allows the simultaneous power supply of end devices via PoDL (Power over Data Line). Phoenix Contact’s PCB terminal blocks from its Combicon range are the ideal connection technology for SPE.

The networking of smart devices continues to advance, and this applies, in particular, to sensors that are often exposed to higher-altitude ambient conditions used in the field. In addition to the possibility of integrating an IP-protected connector into such field devices, there is also the option of using a cable gland to achieve the desired degree of protection. This means that the PCB terminal blocks, tested and suitable for SPE data transmission, can be used inside the devices.

This has a range of advantages. On the one hand, the device manufacturer has the freedom to decide upon the position of the small SPE terminal blocks on the PCB precisely as needed. The familiar screw or push-in connection technology also makes life easier for on-site installers. With the clear colour coding and intuitive handling, the blue and white wires of the SPE cable can be contacted clearly and safely.

