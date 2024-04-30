Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER

As the world comes to rely on IoT systems for everything from household items like smart thermostats, virtual assistant technology, and digital door locks to medical and industrial applications, the need for reliable cybersecurity on embedded systems has never been greater.
To increase security on IoT products, and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.
With security credentials managed and updated in the field via keystream, instead of being limited to a static certificate chain implemented during manufacturing, the ECC608 TrustMANAGER allows custom cryptographic credentials to be accurately provisioned at the end point, without requiring supply chain customisation. keySTREAM offers a device-to-cloud solution for securing key assets end-to-end in an IoT ecosystem throughout a product’s lifecycle.
The ECC608 TrustMANAGER relies on a secure authentication IC that is designed to store and protect cryptographic keys and certificates, which are then managed by the keySTREAM SaaS. The combined silicon component and key management SaaS allow the user to set up a self-serve root Certificate Authority and the associated public key infrastructure (PKI) secured by Kudelski IoT, to create and manage a dynamic certificate chain and provision devices in the field the first time they are connected. Once claimed in the SaaS account, the devices are automatically activated in the user’s keySTREAM service via in-field provisioning.
This type of dynamic in-field provisioning and device management meets IoT security standards and will be useful in device certificate updates needed to stay in compliance with evolving security requirements. The keySTREAM SaaS allows for ongoing updates of keys designed to prevent and protect against evolving threats and security requirements. In-field provisioning also removes the need for customisation for more efficient manufacturing.
