Multi-channel cable assembly

Withwave’s Multi-Channel SMPM Cable Assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 26,5, 40 and 50 GHz configurations. These three configurations are based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions. Options include solderless vertical and edge-mount types.
The products consist of high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings of either four or eight channels. The interface to the board is a compression type, which provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering components.
Applications for this connector series include semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed testing modules, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.
Low phase noise amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAL-011158 from Macom is an easy-to-use low-phase noise amplifier that provides 12 dB of gain in a 32-lead QFN plastic package.
Read more...Modular CAT7 inter-car-connection Hiconnex
Interconnection
These modular connectors are particularly suitable for harsh environments, and have a high resistance to industrial vibration and an IP67 protection rating.
Read more...Compact power relays Future Electronics
Interconnection
The new HE-R Series power relays by Panasonic Industry are PCB-mounted relays for easy board assembly, with both two- and four-pole contact arrangement options.
Read more...18 W monolithic microwave amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA8612-QDB is a two stage, high-power amplifier operating between 7,9 and 11 GHz. The monolithic microwave amplifier can typically provide 18 W of saturated output power and 40% of power-added efficiency.
Read more...High-density multicoax cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.
Read more...What is an RF connector? Spectrum Concepts
Editor's Choice Interconnection
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.
Read more...Multi-head battery contacting solutions Electronic Industry Supplies
Interconnection
INGUN has developed contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.
Read more...Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity.