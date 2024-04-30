Categories

Multi-channel cable assembly

30 April 2024 Interconnection

Withwave’s Multi-Channel SMPM Cable Assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 26,5, 40 and 50 GHz configurations. These three configurations are based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions. Options include solderless vertical and edge-mount types.

The products consist of high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings of either four or eight channels. The interface to the board is a compression type, which provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering components.

Applications for this connector series include semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed testing modules, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


