Enhanced code protection for USB µC portfolio

The well-known advantages of a Universal Serial Bus interface for embedded designs include its compatibility with various devices, streamlined communication protocol, in-field updatability, and power delivery capabilities. To help easily incorporate this functionality into embedded systems, Microchip Technology has launched the AVR DU family of microcontrollers. As the next generation of Microchip 8-bit MCUs to integrate USB connectivity, the AVR DU family is designed to provide enhanced security features and higher power delivery than previous iterations.
“USB is the standard communication protocol and power delivery method for electronic devices,” said Greg Robinson, corporate vice president of Microchip’s 8-bit MCU business unit. “Microchip’s AVR DU family combines the flexibility of our most advanced 8-bit MCUs with the versatility of enhanced power delivery, to bring the benefits of USB to a wider range of embedded systems.”
AVR DU MCUs support power delivery of up to 15 W from the USB interface, a capability not commonly found in other USB microcontrollers within its class. This feature enables USB-C charging with currents up to 3A at 5V, making these MCUs an excellent choice for devices like portable power banks and rechargeable toys.
To strengthen its defence against malicious attacks, the AVR DU family incorporates Microchip’s Program and Debug Interface Disable (PDID) feature. When enabled, the enhanced code protection is designed to lock out access to the programming/debugging interface and block unauthorised attempts to read, modify or erase firmware. To enable secure firmware updates, the AVR DU family employs Read-While-Write (RWW) Flash and, when combined with a secure bootloader, designers can use the USB interface for patching bugs, addressing security concerns and adding new features, without disrupting product operation. This updated functionality in the AVR DU MCUs is designed to allow for uninterrupted, in-field updates to help extend the lifetime value of products.
Read more...Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs Future Electronics
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.
Read more...The 8-bit survival syndrome – Part 2
DSP, Micros & Memory
Just like the 4-bit pre-microcontroller, the 8-bit MCU has been finding ways to stick around. Their features and speeds have been improving, offering competitive reasons to work with them.
Read more...Compact power relays Future Electronics
Interconnection
The new HE-R Series power relays by Panasonic Industry are PCB-mounted relays for easy board assembly, with both two- and four-pole contact arrangement options.
Read more...8-bit MCU with I3C support Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
The PIC18-Q20 8-bit microcontrollers from Microchip easily interface with devices operating in multiple voltage domains, and the built-in I3C interface supports higher-speed and lower-power data transfers than I2C.
Read more...An evolutionary step in customisable logic Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers, which are outfitted with a new Configurable Logic Block module.
Read more...Serial SRAM up to 4 MB EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The chips are designed to provide a lower-cost alternative to traditional parallel SRAM products, and include optional battery backup switchover circuitry in the SRAM memory to retain data on power loss.