Compact power relays

These energy management relays are designed for single-phase or three-phase AC charging units. They feature a low coil-holding voltage for reduced power consumption. These relays meet the necessary short circuit current rating (SCCR) to pass UL and IEC standards for EV charging equipment, making them suitable for use in charging stations, power generation and solar inverters, and industrial power equipment such as welding machines.

The new HE-R Series power relays by Panasonic Industry are PCB-mounted relays for easy board assembly with both two- and four-pole contact arrangement options. The series features high-capacity switching, low operating power, auxiliary contact for weld detection, and a very compact size.

Further reading:

Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs

Future Electronics Editor's Choice AI & ML

Read more...

Digital link 40x faster than broadband Internet

Hiconnex Interconnection

Read more...

Modular CAT7 inter-car-connection

Hiconnex Interconnection

Read more...

Multi-channel cable assembly

RFiber Solutions Interconnection

Read more...

Enhanced code protection for USB µC portfolio

Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

Varistors for automotive applications

Future Electronics Circuit & System Protection

Read more...

High-density multicoax cable assembly

RFiber Solutions Interconnection

20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz

Read more...

Centralised distribution for M8 and M12 connectors

Communica Interconnection

Read more...

What is an RF connector?

Spectrum Concepts Editor's Choice Interconnection

Read more...

Multi-head battery contacting solutions

Electronic Industry Supplies Interconnection

Read more...

The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.Axon’s AxoMach high-speed links were recently qualified by the European Space Agency to the ESCC 3409/001 standard, and are designed to transmit data at speeds of up to 40 Gbps for space applications.These modular connectors are particularly suitable for harsh environments, and have a high resistance to industrial vibration and an IP67 protection rating.Withwave’s Multi-Channel SMPM Cable Assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 26,5, 40 and 50 GHz configurations.To help easily incorporate USB power and communication functionality into embedded systems, Microchip Technology has launched the AVR DU family of microcontrollers.TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new varistors to its AVRH series for automotive applications where both are characterised by the high electrostatic discharge-withstanding voltage demanded to ensure the safe operation of safety-critical automotive functions.Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice ofconfigurations.Amphenol LTW’s distribution boxes facilitate efficient cable management, easy installation with pre-wired configuration, and provide a centralised distribution point for M8 and M12 connectors.If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.INGUN has developed contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.