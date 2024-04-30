Compact power relays

The new HE-R Series power relays by Panasonic Industry are PCB-mounted relays for easy board assembly with both two- and four-pole contact arrangement options. The series features high-capacity switching, low operating power, auxiliary contact for weld detection, and a very compact size.
These energy management relays are designed for single-phase or three-phase AC charging units. They feature a low coil-holding voltage for reduced power consumption. These relays meet the necessary short circuit current rating (SCCR) to pass UL and IEC standards for EV charging equipment, making them suitable for use in charging stations, power generation and solar inverters, and industrial power equipment such as welding machines.
Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs Future Electronics
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.
Read more...Modular CAT7 inter-car-connection Hiconnex
Interconnection
These modular connectors are particularly suitable for harsh environments, and have a high resistance to industrial vibration and an IP67 protection rating.
Read more...Multi-channel cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s Multi-Channel SMPM Cable Assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 26,5, 40 and 50 GHz configurations.
Read more...Varistors for automotive applications Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new varistors to its AVRH series for automotive applications where both are characterised by the high electrostatic discharge-withstanding voltage demanded to ensure the safe operation of safety-critical automotive functions.
Read more...High-density multicoax cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.
Read more...What is an RF connector? Spectrum Concepts
Editor's Choice Interconnection
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.
Read more...Multi-head battery contacting solutions Electronic Industry Supplies
Interconnection
INGUN has developed contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.