Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Compact power relays

30 April 2024 Interconnection

The new HE-R Series power relays by Panasonic Industry are PCB-mounted relays for easy board assembly with both two- and four-pole contact arrangement options. The series features high-capacity switching, low operating power, auxiliary contact for weld detection, and a very compact size.

These energy management relays are designed for single-phase or three-phase AC charging units. They feature a low coil-holding voltage for reduced power consumption. These relays meet the necessary short circuit current rating (SCCR) to pass UL and IEC standards for EV charging equipment, making them suitable for use in charging stations, power generation and solar inverters, and industrial power equipment such as welding machines.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs
Future Electronics Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.

Read more...
Digital link 40x faster than broadband Internet
Hiconnex Interconnection
Axon’s AxoMach high-speed links were recently qualified by the European Space Agency to the ESCC 3409/001 standard, and are designed to transmit data at speeds of up to 40 Gbps for space applications.

Read more...
Modular CAT7 inter-car-connection
Hiconnex Interconnection
These modular connectors are particularly suitable for harsh environments, and have a high resistance to industrial vibration and an IP67 protection rating.

Read more...
Multi-channel cable assembly
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s Multi-Channel SMPM Cable Assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 26,5, 40 and 50 GHz configurations.

Read more...
Enhanced code protection for USB µC portfolio
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
To help easily incorporate USB power and communication functionality into embedded systems, Microchip Technology has launched the AVR DU family of microcontrollers.

Read more...
Varistors for automotive applications
Future Electronics Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new varistors to its AVRH series for automotive applications where both are characterised by the high electrostatic discharge-withstanding voltage demanded to ensure the safe operation of safety-critical automotive functions.

Read more...
High-density multicoax cable assembly
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.

Read more...
Centralised distribution for M8 and M12 connectors
Communica Interconnection
Amphenol LTW’s distribution boxes facilitate efficient cable management, easy installation with pre-wired configuration, and provide a centralised distribution point for M8 and M12 connectors.

Read more...
What is an RF connector?
Spectrum Concepts Editor's Choice Interconnection
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.

Read more...
Multi-head battery contacting solutions
Electronic Industry Supplies Interconnection
INGUN has developed contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved