8-bit MCU with I3C support

Microchip has released the PIC18-Q20 family of 8-bit microcontrollers, a low pin-count MCU family with one or two I3C peripherals and Multi-Voltage I/O (MVIO) capability. Available in 14- and 20-pin packages as small as 3 x 3 mm, the PIC18-Q20 MCUs are a compact solution for real-time control, touch sensing, and connectivity applications.
The MCUs offer configurable peripherals and advanced communication interfaces.
The MVIO feature means that they can make easy connections across multiple voltage domains, without the need for external components.
The launch of the PIC18-Q20 family comes in response to growth in the number of cloud-connected edge nodes, in which the Improved Inter Integrated Circuit (I3C) interface technology provides a sustainable way for sensors to transmit data at a fast rate.
With I3C functionality, flexible peripherals and the ability to operate on three independent voltage domains, PIC18-Q20 MCUs are suitable for use alongside a primary MCU, performing tasks such as processing sensor data, handling low-latency interrupts, and system status reporting. While the CPU runs in a different voltage domain, the I3C peripheral operates between 1,0 and 3,6 V. Compared to I2C, an I3C interface offers higher data-transfer rates and lower power consumption, while maintaining backwards compatibility with legacy systems.
Read more...The 8-bit survival syndrome – Part 2
DSP, Micros & Memory
Just like the 4-bit pre-microcontroller, the 8-bit MCU has been finding ways to stick around. Their features and speeds have been improving, offering competitive reasons to work with them.
Read more...An evolutionary step in customisable logic Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers, which are outfitted with a new Configurable Logic Block module.
Read more...Serial SRAM up to 4 MB EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The chips are designed to provide a lower-cost alternative to traditional parallel SRAM products, and include optional battery backup switchover circuitry in the SRAM memory to retain data on power loss.
Read more...Long-range connectivity module Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Digi XBee XR 868 RF Modules support the deployment of long-range connectivity applications, and support point-to-point and mesh networking protocols.