xG26 sets new standard in multiprotocol wireless device performance

30 April 2024 AI & ML

Silicon Labs has announced its new xG26 family of Wireless SoCs and MCUs, its highest-performance device family to date. The new family consists of the multiprotocol MG26 SoC, the Bluetooth LE BG26 SoC, and the PG26 MCU. All three are designed to future-proof the IoT against some of the most demanding emerging applications, like Matter, with double the Flash and RAM of other Silicon Labs multiprotocol devices.

“As users from consumer to industrial sectors extract more benefits from their IoT deployments, their requirements are steadily increasing,” said Matt Johnson, CEO of Silicon Labs. “The new xG26 family is built for the future, empowering device manufacturers with the confidence that their current designs will meet tomorrow’s demands.”

To help designers build devices capable of running advanced IoT applications, the xG26 family can be equipped with:

• Doubled Flash, RAM, and GPIO capacity compared to the xG24 device family, allowing IoT device builders to develop advanced edge applications. It also has double the number of general-purpose input/output (GPIO) pins as the xG24, meaning that device builders can connect it to twice as many peripherals for better system integration.

• Higher performance compute in a multicore format with an ARM Cortex-M33 CPU, and dedicated cores for the radio and security subsystems, help to free up the main core for customer applications.

• Embedded AI/ML hardware acceleration, enabling up to 8x faster processing of machine learning algorithms using as little as 1/6th the power, achieving greater energy efficiency.

• Best-in-class security with Silicon Labs Secure Vault and ARM TrustZone. Using the Silicon Labs Custom Part Manufacturing Service, xG26 devices can also be hard-coded with customer-designed security keys and other features in the fabrication process, further hardening them against vulnerabilities.

• 2,4 GHz wireless connectivity leveraging Silicon Labs’ proven, tested, and certified software stacks for 2,4 GHz wireless protocols, including Matter, Zigbee, OpenThread, Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth Mesh, Proprietary, and Multiprotocol, with a best-in-class RF link budget that improves range, while improving battery life.

