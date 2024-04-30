xG26 sets new standard in multiprotocol wireless device performance

Silicon Labs has announced its new xG26 family of Wireless SoCs and MCUs, its highest-performance device family to date. The new family consists of the multiprotocol MG26 SoC, the Bluetooth LE BG26 SoC, and the PG26 MCU. All three are designed to future-proof the IoT against some of the most demanding emerging applications, like Matter, with double the Flash and RAM of other Silicon Labs multiprotocol devices.
“As users from consumer to industrial sectors extract more benefits from their IoT deployments, their requirements are steadily increasing,” said Matt Johnson, CEO of Silicon Labs. “The new xG26 family is built for the future, empowering device manufacturers with the confidence that their current designs will meet tomorrow’s demands.”
To help designers build devices capable of running advanced IoT applications, the xG26 family can be equipped with:
• Doubled Flash, RAM, and GPIO capacity compared to the xG24 device family, allowing IoT device builders to develop advanced edge applications. It also has double the number of general-purpose input/output (GPIO) pins as the xG24, meaning that device builders can connect it to twice as many peripherals for better system integration.
• Higher performance compute in a multicore format with an ARM Cortex-M33 CPU, and dedicated cores for the radio and security subsystems, help to free up the main core for customer applications.
• Embedded AI/ML hardware acceleration, enabling up to 8x faster processing of machine learning algorithms using as little as 1/6th the power, achieving greater energy efficiency.
• Best-in-class security with Silicon Labs Secure Vault and ARM TrustZone. Using the Silicon Labs Custom Part Manufacturing Service, xG26 devices can also be hard-coded with customer-designed security keys and other features in the fabrication process, further hardening them against vulnerabilities.
• 2,4 GHz wireless connectivity leveraging Silicon Labs’ proven, tested, and certified software stacks for 2,4 GHz wireless protocols, including Matter, Zigbee, OpenThread, Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth Mesh, Proprietary, and Multiprotocol, with a best-in-class RF link budget that improves range, while improving battery life.
Wi-Fi 6/BLE module enables rapid development Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telit Cinterion has announced the WE310K6, a fully integrated, low-power module featuring dual-band, dual-stream Wi-Fi 6, and dual-mode Bluetooth/BLE.
Read more...World’s most powerful open LLM
AI & ML
With a staggering 180 billion parameters, and trained on 3,5 trillion tokens, Falcon 180B has soared to the top of the Hugging Face Leaderboard for pretrained LLMs.
Read more...Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Read more...Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs Future Electronics
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.
Read more...Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.
Read more...Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER Altron Arrow
Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.
Read more...SolidRun unveils new SoM Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun and Hailo has unveiled a game-changer for engineers and AI product developers with the launch of their market-ready SoM, which packs the cutting-edge capabilities of the Hailo-15H SoC.
Read more...Banana Pi with NPU CST Electronics
AI & ML
The latest Banana Pi SBC, the BPI-M7, is powered by Rockchip’s latest flagship RK3588 octa-core 64-bit processor, with a maximum frequency of 2,4 GHz.