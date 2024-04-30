SolidRun unveils new SoM

SolidRun and Hailo has unveiled a game-changer for engineers and AI product developers with the launch of their market-ready System-on-Module (SoM). This SoM packs the cutting-edge capabilities of the Hailo-15H SoC.
The Hailo 15H combines a powerful ARM-based CPU with a Hailo Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on a single chip and can deliver up to 20 TOPS. This will allow developers to process multiple complex deep learning AI applications in parallel, providing both speed and efficiency while processing high-quality video feeds. The module can also support high FPS DL model processing, ensuring fast and accurate detection of objects in real time.
This SoM is setting a new standard in AI vision systems and applications, offering unparalleled performance, efficiency, and flexibility.
Wi-Fi 6/BLE module enables rapid development Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telit Cinterion has announced the WE310K6, a fully integrated, low-power module featuring dual-band, dual-stream Wi-Fi 6, and dual-mode Bluetooth/BLE.
World's most powerful open LLM
AI & ML
With a staggering 180 billion parameters, and trained on 3,5 trillion tokens, Falcon 180B has soared to the top of the Hugging Face Leaderboard for pretrained LLMs.
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs Future Electronics
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.
Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.
Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER Altron Arrow
Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.
Banana Pi with NPU CST Electronics
AI & ML
The latest Banana Pi SBC, the BPI-M7, is powered by Rockchip’s latest flagship RK3588 octa-core 64-bit processor, with a maximum frequency of 2,4 GHz.