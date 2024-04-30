SolidRun unveils new SoM

30 April 2024 AI & ML

SolidRun and Hailo has unveiled a game-changer for engineers and AI product developers with the launch of their market-ready System-on-Module (SoM). This SoM packs the cutting-edge capabilities of the Hailo-15H SoC.

The Hailo 15H combines a powerful ARM-based CPU with a Hailo Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on a single chip and can deliver up to 20 TOPS. This will allow developers to process multiple complex deep learning AI applications in parallel, providing both speed and efficiency while processing high-quality video feeds. The module can also support high FPS DL model processing, ensuring fast and accurate detection of objects in real time.

This SoM is setting a new standard in AI vision systems and applications, offering unparalleled performance, efficiency, and flexibility.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





