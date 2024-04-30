Categories

AI & ML



Banana Pi with NPU

30 April 2024 AI & ML

The latest Banana Pi single board computer, the BPI-M7, is powered by Rockchip’s latest flagship RK3588 octa-core 64-bit processor, with a maximum frequency of 2,4 GHz. The SBC features a Mali G610MC4 GPU, a neural processing unit capable of 6 TOPS, and up to 32 GB of RAM.

The board has triple display support and can encode/decode 8K video. Communications is provided onboard via two 2.5G Ethernet interfaces, and also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support. A 40-pin header to GPIO and I2C is included on the board.

With support for various operating systems, the SBC is suitable for a wide array of applications including ARM PCs, edge computing, cloud servers and computing, AI, and virtual/augmented reality.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0070
Fax: +27 11 608 0401
Email: [email protected]
www: www.cstelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about CST Electronics


Further reading:

World’s most powerful open LLM
AI & ML
With a staggering 180 billion parameters, and trained on 3,5 trillion tokens, Falcon 180B has soared to the top of the Hugging Face Leaderboard for pretrained LLMs.

Read more...
Full sensor to cloud solution
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has demonstrated the seamless and rapid development of full sensor-to-cloud solutions using NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE and the IoTConnect cloud solution from Avnet.

Read more...
Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs
Future Electronics Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.

Read more...
Hardware architectural options for artificial intelligence systems
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice AI & ML
With smart sensors creating data at an ever-increasing rate, it is becoming exponentially more difficult to consume and make sense of the data to extract relevant insight. This is providing the impetus behind the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence.

Read more...
xG26 sets new standard in multiprotocol wireless device performance
Altron Arrow AI & ML
Silicon Labs has announced its new xG26 family of Wireless SoCs and MCUs, which consists of the multiprotocol MG26 SoC, the Bluetooth LE BG26 SoC, and the PG26 MCU.

Read more...
SolidRun unveils new SoM
Altron Arrow AI & ML
SolidRun and Hailo has unveiled a game-changer for engineers and AI product developers with the launch of their market-ready SoM, which packs the cutting-edge capabilities of the Hailo-15H SoC.

Read more...
ESP32-P4 high-performance MCU
iCorp Technologies AI & ML
Powered by a dual-core RISC-V CPU running up to 400 MHz, ESP32-P4 also supports single-precision FPU and AI extensions, thus providing all the necessary computational resources.

Read more...
AI-native IoT platform launched
EBV Electrolink AI & ML
These highly-integrated Linux and Android SoCs from Synaptics are optimised for consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications and deliver an ‘out-of-the-box’ edge AI experience.

Read more...
Hardened-grade network switches
CST Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
Lantronix’s hardened switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking, and are available as Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+).

Read more...
Flash for AI
EBV Electrolink AI & ML
SCM offers a midway latency point between DRAM and SSDs, and when coupled with the introduction of CXL, low-latency flash, such as XL-FLASH, is well-positioned to deliver improvements in price, system performance, and power consumption to everything from servers to edge devices deploying the power of AI.

Read more...











