Banana Pi with NPU

The latest Banana Pi single board computer, the BPI-M7, is powered by Rockchip’s latest flagship RK3588 octa-core 64-bit processor, with a maximum frequency of 2,4 GHz. The SBC features a Mali G610MC4 GPU, a neural processing unit capable of 6 TOPS, and up to 32 GB of RAM.
The board has triple display support and can encode/decode 8K video. Communications is provided onboard via two 2.5G Ethernet interfaces, and also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support. A 40-pin header to GPIO and I2C is included on the board.
With support for various operating systems, the SBC is suitable for a wide array of applications including ARM PCs, edge computing, cloud servers and computing, AI, and virtual/augmented reality.
World’s most powerful open LLM
With a staggering 180 billion parameters, and trained on 3,5 trillion tokens, Falcon 180B has soared to the top of the Hugging Face Leaderboard for pretrained LLMs.
NeoCortec has demonstrated the seamless and rapid development of full sensor-to-cloud solutions using NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE and the IoTConnect cloud solution from Avnet.
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.
SolidRun and Hailo has unveiled a game-changer for engineers and AI product developers with the launch of their market-ready SoM, which packs the cutting-edge capabilities of the Hailo-15H SoC.
Powered by a dual-core RISC-V CPU running up to 400 MHz, ESP32-P4 also supports single-precision FPU and AI extensions, thus providing all the necessary computational resources.
These highly-integrated Linux and Android SoCs from Synaptics are optimised for consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications and deliver an ‘out-of-the-box’ edge AI experience.
Lantronix’s hardened switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking, and are available as Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+).
SCM offers a midway latency point between DRAM and SSDs, and when coupled with the introduction of CXL, low-latency flash, such as XL-FLASH, is well-positioned to deliver improvements in price, system performance, and power consumption to everything from servers to edge devices deploying the power of AI.