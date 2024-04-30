Banana Pi with NPU

30 April 2024 AI & ML

The latest Banana Pi single board computer, the BPI-M7, is powered by Rockchip’s latest flagship RK3588 octa-core 64-bit processor, with a maximum frequency of 2,4 GHz. The SBC features a Mali G610MC4 GPU, a neural processing unit capable of 6 TOPS, and up to 32 GB of RAM.

The board has triple display support and can encode/decode 8K video. Communications is provided onboard via two 2.5G Ethernet interfaces, and also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support. A 40-pin header to GPIO and I2C is included on the board.

With support for various operating systems, the SBC is suitable for a wide array of applications including ARM PCs, edge computing, cloud servers and computing, AI, and virtual/augmented reality.

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





