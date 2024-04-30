Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

An evolutionary step in customisable logic

30 April 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

To address the expanding need for increasing levels of customisation in embedded applications, Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers (MCUs).

Outfitted with a new Core Independent Peripheral (CIP) – the Configurable Logic Block (CLB) module – the MCUs enable the creation of hardware-based, custom combinational logic functions directly within the MCU.

Because of its integration into the MCU, the CLB allows designers to optimise the speed and response time of embedded control systems, eliminating the need for external logic components, thereby reducing the BoM and power consumption. The process is further simplified by a graphical interface tool, which helps synthesise custom logic designs using the CLB. The PIC16F13145 family is designed for applications utilising custom protocols, task sequencing or I/O control to manage real-time control systems in the industrial and automotive sectors.

“The Configurable Logic Cell (CLC) Module has been integrated into Microchip MCUs for more than a decade, and the new CLB module is the next step in the evolution of our customisable logic offering, enabling this family of MCUs to be utilised in applications that are typically the domain of standalone programmable logic devices,” said Greg Robinson, vice president of Microchip’s 8-bit microcontroller business unit. “Few single-chip solutions in today’s market address embedded engineers’ design challenges like the PIC16F131 MCU family. The new MCUs handle custom logic functions, minimise power consumption, simplify designs and can accommodate changing design requirements.”

Since the CLB’s operation is not dependent on the CPU clock speed, it improves the system’s latency and provides a low-power solution. The CLB can be used to make logical decisions while the CPU is in sleep mode, further reducing power consumption and software reliance. The PIC16F13145 MCUs also include a fast 10-bit ADC with built-in computation, an 8-bit DAC, fast comparators, 8- and 16-bit timers and serial communication modules (I2C and SPI), to allow many system-level tasks to be performed without the CPU.

Development tools

The PIC16F13145 family of MCUs is supported by the MPLAB Code Configurator, a free software plug-in within MPLAB X IDE which provides an easy GUI-based interface to configure the device and on-board peripherals, including the CLB. This interface reduces development time as the desired custom logic can be designed schematically with options for an advanced user to utilise Hardware Description Language (HDL).

The PIC16F131 Curiosity Nano Evaluation Kit offers complete support for designing with the PIC16F131 family, and these features coordinate for a seamless embedded development experience and reduced time to market.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Unlock power efficiency with the new generation of ultra-low-power MCUs
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has announced a one-hour webinar on its STM32U0, the company’s latest generation of entry-level, ultra-low-power MCUs.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6/BLE module enables rapid development
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telit Cinterion has announced the WE310K6, a fully integrated, low-power module featuring dual-band, dual-stream Wi-Fi 6, and dual-mode Bluetooth/BLE.

Read more...
Using AMD HLS to supercharge your design performance
DSP, Micros & Memory
This workshop explores the power and capabilities of High-Level Synthesis (AMD Vitis HLS) to dramatically accelerate embedded software to hardware speeds.

Read more...
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.

Read more...
Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.

Read more...
The 8-bit survival syndrome – Part 2
DSP, Micros & Memory
Just like the 4-bit pre-microcontroller, the 8-bit MCU has been finding ways to stick around. Their features and speeds have been improving, offering competitive reasons to work with them.

Read more...
Accelerating the commercialisation of the 5G IoT markets
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom unveils Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) module MA510-GL, enabling satellite and cellular connectivity to IoT applications.

Read more...
Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER
Altron Arrow Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.

Read more...
Enhanced code protection for USB µC portfolio
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
To help easily incorporate USB power and communication functionality into embedded systems, Microchip Technology has launched the AVR DU family of microcontrollers.

Read more...
General-purpose MCU with RISC-V architecture
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas has released a general-purpose MCU to enhance its existing RISC-V portfolio, and this is its first MCU using a RISC-V core developed internally at the company.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved