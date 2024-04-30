Compact PCB-mount SMPS

30 April 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries. The compact design with through-hole mounting has an efficiency rating of 81% over the full input range.

The fully encapsulated module can supply a constant 5 V/1,3 A from an input voltage range of 85 to 264 V AC. Being encapsulated provides added protection and durability in the field. The unit can be used in automation systems to supply devices with high-precision power, and it ideal for other electronic and electrical systems requiring a stable power source and consistent performance.

The compact design and dimensions of this SMPS make it ideal for installations where space is limited, with the through-hole mounting allowing for easy and secure installation.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





