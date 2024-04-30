Compact PCB-mount SMPS

Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries. The compact design with through-hole mounting has an efficiency rating of 81% over the full input range.
The fully encapsulated module can supply a constant 5 V/1,3 A from an input voltage range of 85 to 264 V AC. Being encapsulated provides added protection and durability in the field. The unit can be used in automation systems to supply devices with high-precision power, and it ideal for other electronic and electrical systems requiring a stable power source and consistent performance.
The compact design and dimensions of this SMPS make it ideal for installations where space is limited, with the through-hole mounting allowing for easy and secure installation.
Schneider Electric partners with Drakenstein Municipality Schneider Electric South Africa
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.
E-Mobility: navigate safety, interoperability and conformance Concilium Technologies
Although the concept of electric vehicles is not a new one, the market remains in its infancy, and is not well-regulated or fully operational. This presents a number of challenges for manufacturers throughout the EV and EVSE ecosystem.
Webinar: Decarbonise with industrial drives
Infineon's TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 and CoolSiC technologies increase the efficiency of your industrial drive design, ultimately resulting in cost savings for you, and a more sustainable future for all.
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations Altron Arrow
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
TDK expands MLCC series RS South Africa
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series of multilayer ceramic capacitors, currently being the highest capacitance in 100 V products for automotive applications.
AC-DC brick PSU Conical Technologies
These PSUs have a typical efficiency of up to 92%, and a power factor value of up to 0,99. They are available in 12, 24, 28, 48 and 54 V output versions.
5 kW switching PSU range Conical Technologies
Mornsun has released a new switching power supply range, the LMF5000-25Bxx, which has a 5000 W capacity, and features universal AC input configurations.
Reliable charging range Current Automation
Whether you’re powering essential electronics, keeping emergency equipment operational, or maintaining the performance of critical machinery, the need for dependable charging solutions cannot be overstated.
Microchip expands its mSiC solutions EBV Electrolink
The highly integrated 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration.