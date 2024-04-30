Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Compact PCB-mount SMPS

30 April 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries. The compact design with through-hole mounting has an efficiency rating of 81% over the full input range.

The fully encapsulated module can supply a constant 5 V/1,3 A from an input voltage range of 85 to 264 V AC. Being encapsulated provides added protection and durability in the field. The unit can be used in automation systems to supply devices with high-precision power, and it ideal for other electronic and electrical systems requiring a stable power source and consistent performance.

The compact design and dimensions of this SMPS make it ideal for installations where space is limited, with the through-hole mounting allowing for easy and secure installation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Schneider Electric partners with Drakenstein Municipality
Schneider Electric South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.

Read more...
E-Mobility: navigate safety, interoperability and conformance
Concilium Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Although the concept of electric vehicles is not a new one, the market remains in its infancy, and is not well-regulated or fully operational. This presents a number of challenges for manufacturers throughout the EV and EVSE ecosystem.

Read more...
Webinar: Decarbonise with industrial drives
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon's TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 and CoolSiC technologies increase the efficiency of your industrial drive design, ultimately resulting in cost savings for you, and a more sustainable future for all.

Read more...
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.

Read more...
Polymer caps with very high ripple current capability
RS South Africa Passive Components
TDK Corporation has released the B40910 series of hybrid polymer capacitors, which can handle up to 4,6 A at 100 kHz and 125°C.

Read more...
TDK expands MLCC series
RS South Africa Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series of multilayer ceramic capacitors, currently being the highest capacitance in 100 V products for automotive applications.

Read more...
AC-DC brick PSU
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
These PSUs have a typical efficiency of up to 92%, and a power factor value of up to 0,99. They are available in 12, 24, 28, 48 and 54 V output versions.

Read more...
5 kW switching PSU range
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has released a new switching power supply range, the LMF5000-25Bxx, which has a 5000 W capacity, and features universal AC input configurations.

Read more...
Reliable charging range
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
Whether you’re powering essential electronics, keeping emergency equipment operational, or maintaining the performance of critical machinery, the need for dependable charging solutions cannot be overstated.

Read more...
Microchip expands its mSiC solutions
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The highly integrated 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved