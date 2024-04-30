AC-DC brick PSU

It features universal AC input, and at the same time accepts DC input voltage. The PSU has a high power density, high efficiency, and reinforced isolation. It offers good EMC performance compliant with CISPR32/EN55032, UL/IEC/EN62368 standards.
The LBF750-13Bxx series has the added benefits of remote on/off, and has an integrated parallel connection, making them compete with much more expensive devices used in specialised defence applications.
The AC-DC converters are equipped with input under-voltage protection, output over-voltage protection, over-current and short circuit protection, and over-temperature protection. The units have a typical efficiency of up to 92%, and a power factor value of up to 0,99. They are available in 12, 24, 28, 48 and 54 V output versions.
The module is supplied completely encased to protect it from the harsh environments, and is widely used in military and defence systems, industrial control, data communication, network communication, servers, and in vehicle/airborne/ship systems.
Schneider Electric partners with Drakenstein Municipality Schneider Electric South Africa
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.
Read more...E-Mobility: navigate safety, interoperability and conformance Concilium Technologies
Although the concept of electric vehicles is not a new one, the market remains in its infancy, and is not well-regulated or fully operational. This presents a number of challenges for manufacturers throughout the EV and EVSE ecosystem.
Read more...Webinar: Decarbonise with industrial drives
Infineon's TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 and CoolSiC technologies increase the efficiency of your industrial drive design, ultimately resulting in cost savings for you, and a more sustainable future for all.
Read more...Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Read more...Compact PCB-mount SMPS RS South Africa
Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries.
Read more...5 kW switching PSU range Conical Technologies
Mornsun has released a new switching power supply range, the LMF5000-25Bxx, which has a 5000 W capacity, and features universal AC input configurations.
Read more...Reliable charging range Current Automation
Whether you’re powering essential electronics, keeping emergency equipment operational, or maintaining the performance of critical machinery, the need for dependable charging solutions cannot be overstated.
Read more...Microchip expands its mSiC solutions EBV Electrolink
The highly integrated 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration.
Read more...Dual-port USB-C power delivery solution Altron Arrow
Infineon’s CYPD7272-68LQXQ is the tray packing option of the company’s dual-port USB-C power delivery solution and features an integrated dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller.
Read more...Parallel redundancy power module Conical Technologies
The LIR40-40 is a wide input range DC-DC module, with a constant output of 48 V at a nominal output current of up to 40 A.