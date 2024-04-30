AC-DC brick PSU

It features universal AC input, and at the same time accepts DC input voltage. The PSU has a high power density, high efficiency, and reinforced isolation. It offers good EMC performance compliant with CISPR32/EN55032, UL/IEC/EN62368 standards.

The LBF750-13Bxx series has the added benefits of remote on/off, and has an integrated parallel connection, making them compete with much more expensive devices used in specialised defence applications.

The AC-DC converters are equipped with input under-voltage protection, output over-voltage protection, over-current and short circuit protection, and over-temperature protection. The units have a typical efficiency of up to 92%, and a power factor value of up to 0,99. They are available in 12, 24, 28, 48 and 54 V output versions.

The module is supplied completely encased to protect it from the harsh environments, and is widely used in military and defence systems, industrial control, data communication, network communication, servers, and in vehicle/airborne/ship systems.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , [email protected], www.conical.co.za

