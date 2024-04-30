ESP32-P4 high-performance MCU

30 April 2024

Espressif Systems has announced the upcoming release of its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4. It is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.

Powered by a dual-core RISC-V CPU running up to 400 MHz, ESP32-P4 also supports single-precision FPU and AI extensions, thus providing all the necessary computational resources. In addition, ESP32-P4 integrates an LP-Core, which can run up to 40 MHz. This is critical in terms of supporting ultra-low-power applications which may occasionally require high computing. In such scenarios, the HP cores can be kept off for most of the time, for power-saving purposes.

The ESP32-P4 HP core system has 768 kB of on-chip SRAM, which can become accessible as cache when external PSRAM is available. In addition, the ESP32-P4 HP core system has 8 kB of zero-wait TCM RAM, which can be used for fast data buffers or time-critical sections of code. This high-performance memory system, along with the support for external PSRAM and Flash, ensures that the memory-access latency and the available size of memory are not limited.

The ESP32-P4 has more than 50 programmable GPIOs, and the SoC supports all the commonly used peripherals, such as SPI, I2S, I2C, LED PWM, MCPWM, RMT, ADC, DAC, UART, and TWAITM. Furthermore, the ESP32-P4 supports USB OTG 2.0 HS, Ethernet, and SDIO Host 3.0 for high-speed connectivity.

ESP32-P4 is designed for high-performance applications that require strong security, and aims to cater to the next era of embedded applications, which will rely on solid support for rich Human-Machine Interfaces, efficient edge computing, and increased IO-connectivity requirements.

