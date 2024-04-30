Categories

AI-native IoT platform launched

30 April 2024 AI & ML

Synaptics Incorporated has launched the Synaptics Astra platform with the SL-Series of embedded AI-native Io processors and the Astra Machina Foundation Series development kit. At a time when customers are asking for AI in virtually any product, Astra provides the structure, scalability, and flexibility to meet those demands. The SL-Series allows designers to bring AI directly to their products independent of the data centre, solving for data privacy and latency.

The Synaptics Astra AI-native compute platform brings structure to IoT edge device design using scalable hardware, unified software, an adaptive open-source AI framework, a partner-based ecosystem, and seamless and robust wireless connectivity. The SL-Series of multi-core Linux or Android systems on chip (SoCs) are based on Arm Cortex A-series CPUs and feature hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing on audio, video, vision, image, voice, and speech.

“The SL-Series delivers on the high-performance end of a roadmap of scalable edge AI IoT compute solutions, and will soon be complemented by our power-optimised AI-enabling SR-Series of MCUs,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP & GM IoT processors and chief product officer at Synaptics. “Combined with our easy-to-use AI frameworks, customers will be able to bring intelligent IoT products to the market quickly.”

The family of embedded processors provides industry-leading compute capability at power consumption levels that enable a wide range of consumer, enterprise, and industrial edge IoT applications.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Further reading:

World’s most powerful open LLM
AI & ML
With a staggering 180 billion parameters, and trained on 3,5 trillion tokens, Falcon 180B has soared to the top of the Hugging Face Leaderboard for pretrained LLMs.

Read more...
Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs
Future Electronics Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.

Read more...
General-purpose MCU with RISC-V architecture
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas has released a general-purpose MCU to enhance its existing RISC-V portfolio, and this is its first MCU using a RISC-V core developed internally at the company.

Read more...
Hardware architectural options for artificial intelligence systems
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice AI & ML
With smart sensors creating data at an ever-increasing rate, it is becoming exponentially more difficult to consume and make sense of the data to extract relevant insight. This is providing the impetus behind the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence.

Read more...
xG26 sets new standard in multiprotocol wireless device performance
Altron Arrow AI & ML
Silicon Labs has announced its new xG26 family of Wireless SoCs and MCUs, which consists of the multiprotocol MG26 SoC, the Bluetooth LE BG26 SoC, and the PG26 MCU.

Read more...
SolidRun unveils new SoM
Altron Arrow AI & ML
SolidRun and Hailo has unveiled a game-changer for engineers and AI product developers with the launch of their market-ready SoM, which packs the cutting-edge capabilities of the Hailo-15H SoC.

Read more...
Banana Pi with NPU
CST Electronics AI & ML
The latest Banana Pi SBC, the BPI-M7, is powered by Rockchip’s latest flagship RK3588 octa-core 64-bit processor, with a maximum frequency of 2,4 GHz.

Read more...
ESP32-P4 high-performance MCU
iCorp Technologies AI & ML
Powered by a dual-core RISC-V CPU running up to 400 MHz, ESP32-P4 also supports single-precision FPU and AI extensions, thus providing all the necessary computational resources.

Read more...
Serial SRAM up to 4 MB
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The chips are designed to provide a lower-cost alternative to traditional parallel SRAM products, and include optional battery backup switchover circuitry in the SRAM memory to retain data on power loss.

Read more...
Microchip expands its mSiC solutions
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The highly integrated 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration.

Read more...











