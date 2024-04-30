AI-native IoT platform launched

Synaptics Incorporated has launched the Synaptics Astra platform with the SL-Series of embedded AI-native Io processors and the Astra Machina Foundation Series development kit. At a time when customers are asking for AI in virtually any product, Astra provides the structure, scalability, and flexibility to meet those demands. The SL-Series allows designers to bring AI directly to their products independent of the data centre, solving for data privacy and latency.

The Synaptics Astra AI-native compute platform brings structure to IoT edge device design using scalable hardware, unified software, an adaptive open-source AI framework, a partner-based ecosystem, and seamless and robust wireless connectivity. The SL-Series of multi-core Linux or Android systems on chip (SoCs) are based on Arm Cortex A-series CPUs and feature hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing on audio, video, vision, image, voice, and speech.

“The SL-Series delivers on the high-performance end of a roadmap of scalable edge AI IoT compute solutions, and will soon be complemented by our power-optimised AI-enabling SR-Series of MCUs,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP & GM IoT processors and chief product officer at Synaptics. “Combined with our easy-to-use AI frameworks, customers will be able to bring intelligent IoT products to the market quickly.”

The family of embedded processors provides industry-leading compute capability at power consumption levels that enable a wide range of consumer, enterprise, and industrial edge IoT applications.

